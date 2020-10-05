Candidate for Bradshaw Village Board - James Gordan

A: I’ve been on the village board for several years, many as the chairperson. I used to be the utility superintendent, so I am familiar with all the equipment and try to help out when I can. I am a member of the Methodist Church in Bradshaw and I have been on the board of trustees and administrative council. I have helped with Halloween parties and Christmas parties for the village. I have been on Bradshaw Fire and Rescue for over 42 years, currently serving as assistant chief. I’ve seen many very serious emergencies so I’m very capable of handling emergencies and the normal scenes. I graduated from Bradshaw High School. I have an associate’s degree in fire science from Southeast Community College. I’ve also been a part of the Community Days organization for many years.