Candidate for Bradshaw Village Board - James Gordan

Name: James Gordan
Occupation: Sales and distribution for US Auto Force corporate offices in Appleton, Wis.
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for village board seat in Bradshaw?
A: I’ve already been on this village board for 12-plus years. I’ve lived, went to school in Bradshaw and want to continue to serve this community.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I’ve been on the village board for several years, many as the chairperson. I used to be the utility superintendent, so I am familiar with all the equipment and try to help out when I can. I am a member of the Methodist Church in Bradshaw and I have been on the board of trustees and administrative council. I have helped with Halloween parties and Christmas parties for the village. I have been on Bradshaw Fire and Rescue for over 42 years, currently serving as assistant chief. I’ve seen many very serious emergencies so I’m very capable of handling emergencies and the normal scenes. I graduated from Bradshaw High School. I have an associate’s degree in fire science from Southeast Community College. I’ve also been a part of the Community Days organization for many years.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the Village of Bradshaw?
A: Continued support for the business of the community. To see new opportunities for the village and local businesses. To look for ways to improve the infrastructure in Bradshaw.
Q: What role do you think the village should have (policy-wise and/or financially) when it comes to economic development?
A: We need to help the local businesses continue in Bradshaw and to support them however we can. To look for new businesses to start in Bradshaw.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Bradshaw community?
A: Small town, quiet atmosphere, low crime rate, low water and electrical rates and sewer rates, very peaceful community.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Gresham community that could be improved upon?
A: Looking into hard surfacing Railway Street (concrete) to slow the dust issue. And to research improvements to the water tower, to looking into the noise issues at Central Valley Ag.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the village in the next four years?
A: For the community to work together as a whole.
On a personal note: This spring and summer have been crazy and as we move into fall, things still seem crazy. Whatever your opinion of everything going on. This is what I think is important: Our friends and neighbors living right here with us are the people we need. Support the businesses in your town, so they can stay in business. Get as informed as you can, from as many sources as possible. Pray for accurate sources of information. Pray for wisdom.
