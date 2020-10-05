Candidate for Bradshaw Village Board - Eric Jensen

Name: Eric Jensen

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a village board seat for Bradshaw?

A: I have always wanted to help run the community! What better way that to be elected to the village board and help run the community!

Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.

A: I have a bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in ag. I have always liked to solve problems and find the best way to gain the most reward.

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Village of Bradshaw?

A: I would like to see a clean and organized community where people are happy and love helping others!

Q: What role do you think the village should have (policy-wise or financial) when it comes to economic development?

A: The village of Bradshaw should keep updating the town, and clean up around houses!