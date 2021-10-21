Candidate filing start date now Jan. 5

YORK – The date for candidates seeking election during the 2022 election cycle to start filing is now Jan. 5.

The first day for filing had typically been Dec. 1 – York County Clerk Kelly Turner told the commissioners this week that date in Nebraska has been pushed back to the first Wednesday in January.

Locally, there are a number of races that will be considered in 2022. All local school boards will have two or three seats up for election, as will all the village boards. There will be the elections of four York City Council seats, three seats on the York County Commissioner board, and all the elected positions in the county which include assessor, clerk, treasurer, sheriff, county attorney, public defender and clerk of the district court.

Also locally, there will be the race for District 24 state senator seat, as Mark Kolterman will be leaving office at the end of 2022 due to term limits.

Prior to the filing season opening, the York County Commissioners will be reviewing a salary/wage study conducted by NACO in order to set the salaries (for four years) for the elected officials. This is done every four years.