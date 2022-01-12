Candidacy filing window is now open

YORK – The window for filing candidacy for offices that are to be considered in the Primary Election in May has now opened.
Those who wish to file can do so with the York County Clerk/election office, regarding the 2022 election cycle.
There are a number of political seats on the state and federal level that will be up for election this year, including governor, District 24 state senator, District 3 seat in the House of Representatives, state department heads, etc.
District 24 State Senator (who represents York County) Mark Kolterman is in his second term and will be leaving office at the end of this year, due to term limits.
There are also a number of local positions that will be considered during this election cycle – which will go through the Primary Election process if there are enough candidates.
Those include the county commissioner seats currently held by Daniel Grotz, Bill Bamesberger and Randy Obermier. Grotz and Obermier have indicated they intend to run. Bamesberger has announced he will not be seeking reelection after serving three terms.
There will also be seats up for election on the York City Council – those currently held by Scott VanEsch, Christi Lones, Jeff Pieper and Sheila Hubbard.
All the elected official positions will be up for election this year – York County treasurer, assessor, clerk, clerk of the district court, sheriff, public defender and county attorney.
Assessor Ann Charlton has already announced she will not be seeking reelection this year, as she plans to retire after more than 50 years of working for the county. Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin (who is in the middle of his commissioner term) has indicated he intends to file candidacy to run for assessor.
Requirements vary for different positions – the clerk/election commissioner’s offices can help answer those questions. There are also filing fees for some positions – depending on what the position pays (as it is a percentage of that pay).
All candidates must be registered voters.
For the races pertaining to the Primary Election, all incumbents must file their candidacies by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents must file by March 1.