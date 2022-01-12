Candidacy filing window is now open

YORK – The window for filing candidacy for offices that are to be considered in the Primary Election in May has now opened.

Those who wish to file can do so with the York County Clerk/election office, regarding the 2022 election cycle.

There are a number of political seats on the state and federal level that will be up for election this year, including governor, District 24 state senator, District 3 seat in the House of Representatives, state department heads, etc.

District 24 State Senator (who represents York County) Mark Kolterman is in his second term and will be leaving office at the end of this year, due to term limits.

There are also a number of local positions that will be considered during this election cycle – which will go through the Primary Election process if there are enough candidates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those include the county commissioner seats currently held by Daniel Grotz, Bill Bamesberger and Randy Obermier. Grotz and Obermier have indicated they intend to run. Bamesberger has announced he will not be seeking reelection after serving three terms.