Camping spots to be available at ballfield complex

YORK – Visitors to the York Ballfield Complex will have further camping opportunities this year, as spots are being added.

Camping and overnight parking will be allowed on Friday and Saturday nights only, during multi-day tournaments, and the only people being allowed to stay there are those attending the tournaments. The general public, for random camping, will not be allowed to use those spaces.

In the past, city parks and rec staff received requests from a number of patrons about being allowed to park and camp overnight.

$40,000 was already budgeted for the installation of hookups and the work will be done for 12 stations.

As Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, explained during the last city council meeting, there will be a $40 charge, per weekend, per spot – which will generate money and ultimately cover the cost of the hook-up installation and eventually become another revenue source.

She said there haven’t been issues of people staying/camping at the designated area of the complex, in the past.

“We have gotten excellent feedback,” Folts said. “We made wider spaces and we have added waste areas. This will be an extra amenity for those attending our tournaments. There will be rules and the police department has already been informed.”

The council voted unanimously in favor of the project.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.