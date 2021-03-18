Camping season begins April 12 at Recharge Lake, NRD sites

District forester Kyle Yrkoski is coordinating the controlled burn. “Fire is a really good management tool, better than just mowing, because it breaks up the deep thatch of brome cover,” he explained. Brome is a non-native grass that can overwhelm other plants if not properly managed, as it grows in a thick mat that blocks out other grasses. After the burn, NRD staff will reseed the affected area with a five-species mix of native prairie grasses.

Early spring is the ideal time to conduct a controlled burn, said Yrkoski, as it will remove last year’s dead plant matter and give plenty of time for vegetation to bounce back before summer’s heat arrives. The earth will look blackened and scorched for several weeks but the result will be lush, abundant growth, Yrkoski assured. This will be especially beneficial to pollinators, as part of the burn will impact the pollinator patch area of Pioneer Trails. The burn will remove invasive species and allow for increased growth of forbs (flowering non-grass species like clover, wildflowers and milkweed), which are preferred by birds, bugs and butterflies.