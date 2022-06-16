 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camper issue at Sun Motel to be looked at

County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – After someone from the Henderson Fire Department contacted York County Assessor Ann Charlton about concerns regarding activity and property use at the Sun Motel at the Henderson interchange, the issue came before the York County Commissioners during the board of equalization portion of their meeting.

“I received the call about the hotel at the Henderson interchange, about how the parking lot is filled with campers and they have no hook-up stations out there, no water, no sewer hook-up, no electricity, nothing,” Charlton told the board members. “The trailers, the campers, are not habitable, they are all in really bad shape. The other issue is that the property has no permit for that type of use. Who do I contact?”

Charlton added that only one camper at the property was actually licensed.

The county commissioners suggested she contact the new county attorney, as the county’s zoning matters go through that office.

This area falls within the county’s zoning jurisdiction as it is in the interchange area.

Charlton said she would be contacting the county attorney’s office to report the issues and have them look into it, regarding zoning requirements.

