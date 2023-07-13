The Leadership York program will be celebrating its 29th year as an enrichment program, coordinated by volunteers and leaders of York. It is designed to enhance individual leadership abilities and expand each participant’s knowledge and understanding of the York community.

The Leadership York Committee has created a program that is intended to inspire and challenge individual leadership abilities and general awareness of the community, country and state.

Edward Tjaden, York Chief of Police and Leadership York graduate of 2019, said, “The Leadership York Program provided me with invaluable insights in our community. Students are exposed to multiple leadership styles and approaches, but the real key for me was seeing real-world applications of these approaches and how they are applied to local businesses and challenges. The combination of leadership lessons, relationship building and access to local businesses offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience and community view.”

Every year, Leadership York has 15 to 20 adults who represent the various businesses in the community meet for monthly meetings to discuss leadership qualities and group dynamics.

York General CEO Jim Ulrich discussed how being involved with Leadership York has helped his transition from serving as a CEO of Community Hospital in McCook to becoming the CEO of York General Health Care Services in 2016. Ulrich said, “The Leadership York program helped determine what type of person and leader I am through an assessment, which is very valuable in helping me to work with other leaders in town as well as my team at York General. Meeting monthly with various business leaders and having them share their leadership story as well and more details about their leadership role and their business broadened my knowledge of leadership experience across multiple organizations and industries. “

The monthly meetings are also designed to address the following issues:

Cultural diversity

Education

Quality of life

Agriculture and economic development

Legislative issues

Health and human services

Law a legal issues

Through these meetings, individuals have the opportunity to network with other Leadership York participants. Ulrich and Alecia Mertz, President of Young Professionals both said the relationships and connections have enhanced their leadership capabilities beyond the program.

Mertz shared, “Leadership York is an opportunity to make genuine connections with individuals from different backgrounds and companies in the York area. I’ve graduated this program with an increased knowledge of York, numerous experiences that bettered me as an individual, and many relationships that will span far beyond Leadership York 2023. We were able to tour several local businesses, hear from organizations in our area, learn about ourselves as individuals, and learn about how we as leaders could make an impact in our community. I have so much gratitude towards the companies and individuals that made this class possible for all of class 28.”

Tjaden, Ulrich and Mertz are three of many individuals who have successfully completed the program and they encourage more individuals to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Ulrich proudly has his graduation certificate on display because it serves as a constant reminder of the benefits he has received from the program. Ulrich said, “I often look at this certificate and read the following leadership quote – ‘If you want one year of prosperity, grow grain. If you want ten years of prosperity, grow trees. If you want 100 years of prosperity, grow people.’ Ever since I was a part of the program back in 2018, York General has made an effort to have at least two participants in the Leadership York Program. I highly recommend getting involved in this program as it is fantastic for leadership development, networking with other leaders, and gaining a great awareness and understanding of the businesses and activities that our vibrant town of York has to offer.”

To join this community of leaders, you still have time. The cost is $150 which is generally split between the participant and his or her employer.

Application forms are available in the York Chamber Office or can be found online at the Chamber’s site. All forms must be completed and returned to the Chamber office no later than Friday, July 28th at 5:00 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Scott Koch at 402-362-6067.