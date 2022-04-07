Calling all kids to Fun City in downtown York

YORK – A shiny new indoor playground and activity center – officially Fun City – was getting a workout Wednesday after school.

Located where the York County Historical Society Museum was housed for years and years, Fun City debuted when the remodeling project ended at last and the Community Center re-opened to the public on March 30.

From the bouncy house to the ball pit and the fenced play area for the wee ones and much more, Fun City has lots of features for kids from babies and toddlers to fifth graders. The youngest guest must be accompanied by an adult. Wednesday, little bodies were flitting among the activity options in a whirling dervish of motion and laughter.

Note to parents: It’s crazy cheap. For $3 a day kids and senior citizens have the run of the entire facility – basketball courts, swimming pool, workout room and more (including everything at the York City Auditorium, too, if you can believe that). Mom and Dad are invited to jump in and spend the day with Grandma, Grandpa and the kids for a five-dollar bill apiece.

A variety of reasonably priced membership packages are available and going like hotcakes right now, according to staffer Michaela Stuhr. Brisk membership sales likely have not been hurt by the fact they all are 50% off across the board right now. It’s something of a thank you, she said, from the city to the community for its patience during remodeling that turned out to be much more costly, complex and time-consuming than anyone expected or projected.

“This is a great place for kids to come play,” Stuhr added. “Cheree (rec director Cheree Folts) came up with the idea” for Fun City, she explained. “We’ve been busy every day” since opening the doors. Local kids, she said with a laugh, “can’t say they’re bored anymore.”

Among youngsters sporting smiles to their ears at Fun City on Wednesday were Brixtyn McKinney and Oliver Strand (pictured here).

“He loves this place,” said Oliver’s dad, Brian, “can’t get enough of it.”