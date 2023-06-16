YORK -- York Parks and Recreation is in its eighth year of turning an old, rustic truck bed into a vibrant, community garden packed side-to-side with vegetables, shrubs, and flowering to be enjoyed by many.

York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts said, “A long time ago, we went to a conference in Lincoln and there was a non-profit that had a truck garden. I saw it and was like ‘we can do this in York’. So we got an old truck from the landfill and had some kids spray paint it green and started our own truck garden. This is the first year we got a new truck from the York Public Works Department.”

The raised garden would not be possible without the team effort of Faller’s Landscape donating the produce and flowers and the landfill donating the wood chips and soil.

Since it was planted in early May, Cheree Folts noted, “Things have really taken off in the last couple of weeks.”

The York Parks and Rec staff takes turns in watering the garden, but they are always looking for more people to roll up their sleeves. Whether you are a gardening professional or have never done it before, Folts invites the community in helping maintain the garden through weeding.

“If you see the truck garden, check it out and pull a couple of weeds,” said Folts. “We want to make this interactive for the community.”

Throughout the summer, one can spot the bed at various locations including the City Auditorium, Community Center and Kilgore Library Square at the York Farmer’s Market. Folts said you’re not imagining things if you see a garden in a truck bed cruising downtown.

Currently the truck is tucked away at the York Family Aquatic Center parking lot until the produce is ready to be picked.

“Easy-to-grow produce is what we aim for,” said Folts.

In previous years, they have grown jalapenos, tomatoes, bell peppers, radishes, egg plants, tomatoes and zucchini. This year they have something a little sweet, but one will have to find out what that is in the coming weeks.

To see when fresh produce is available, check out York Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. Once produce is made available, it can be picked up at the York Community Center for free will donation.