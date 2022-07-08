BVCA served nearly 1,000 in 2021 in York County

YORK – Blue Valley Community Action served nearly 1,000 people in York County in 2021, according to BCVA officials who recently made their annual report for the York County Commissioners.

Shari Miller explained that the agency’s mission is “to help overcome poverty and help people stabilize their situation, so over time they are able to be self-reliant.”

She said 968 people were served in the county.

In York County, she said, “We served 10 homeless individuals, which is actually a pretty low number when you consider that in Gage County we served more than 100.”

She said 65 individuals live in BVCA’s single family homes in York, 64 senior citizens enrolled in their supplemental food program and 330 people used the BVCA food pantry in York.

Miller said their shelter has seen increased stays, “as it is rarely empty” and our pantry use is increasingly exponentially, to the point we are talking about adding a third day (of availability).

“The families we work with are struggling more now due to gas and food prices,” Miller said further. “We are seeing more utility and rent assistance being needed. I’ve been suggesting second jobs for folks, but that can be tricky to work around with the first jobs already on their schedules. York County has one of the highest percentages of people in poverty being served, of the BVCA counties.”

BVCA serves nine core counties and 15 others with limited services.

The amount each county contributes annually to BVCA is determined by the population. This year, they are requesting a $10,996 allocation from York County, for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The request will be considered as the county commissioners continue through the budget process.