Businessman, community advocate, Cy North remembered

He was a founding member of the York County Development Corporation and served on the organization’s board of directors.

He also served many years on the York City Council, after being appointed in 2007. Prior to that, he had been on the city’s planning commission for many years. North was also a member of the York General Board of Directors and he dedicated many years on the board of the York Country Club.

Former York Mayor Chuck Harris (who also served with North on the York General Board) said, “It was an extreme honor to serve with someone as community minded and capable as Cy. He was a great friend of mine and he will be so very missed.”

Jim Ulrich, CEO Of York General Health Care Services, noted this week that North was just short of completing his 20th year on the York General Board of Directors. “He was a great man, a wonderful friend to many, and a tremendously dedicated and knowledgeable board member. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Katie and their family.”