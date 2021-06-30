Businessman, community advocate, Cy North remembered

YORK – The York citizenry is remembering longtime York businessman and community servant/advocate, Cy North, who passed away this week at the age of 77.
In May of 1969, Jacob North Printing purchased the printing company in York from Don Gillen. Cy and Katie North moved to York to manage the company. They were located on East Seventh Street, in the old Opera House. The office supply company was added in 1973 and was connected to the printing company with a Grant Avenue entrance. The business was purchased by the Norths in 1973. In 1975, they purchased the building on East Fifth and moved the company to its present location.
In 1983, they purchased the Dale Electronics building next door but didn’t move the operations into it until about 1995 when they opened the copy center. They continued to evolve and expand over the years – and the business is still family owned and operated.
In January of 2015, York Printing and North Office Supply was named the Outstanding Small Business of the Year by the York Chamber of Commerce.
In 2017, the business was added to the York Chamber Business Hall of Fame and the Norths were presented the Legends Award.
But business wasn’t all North was involved in. He also volunteered thousands of hours of his time to serve his community in a multitude of ways.
He was a founding member of the York County Development Corporation and served on the organization’s board of directors.
He also served many years on the York City Council, after being appointed in 2007. Prior to that, he had been on the city’s planning commission for many years. North was also a member of the York General Board of Directors and he dedicated many years on the board of the York Country Club.
Former York Mayor Chuck Harris (who also served with North on the York General Board) said, “It was an extreme honor to serve with someone as community minded and capable as Cy. He was a great friend of mine and he will be so very missed.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO Of York General Health Care Services, noted this week that North was just short of completing his 20th year on the York General Board of Directors. “He was a great man, a wonderful friend to many, and a tremendously dedicated and knowledgeable board member. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Katie and their family.”
York Mayor Barry Redfern, who served many years on the city council with North, said, “Cy did so much for so many people over the years and he truly loved York. He selflessly served the city in so many roles -- his last as a city councilman, and in that role he did what he always did, made well thought out and kind decisions to benefit the citizens of York. I also spent years with him on the board at the York Country Club and it is safe to say it wouldn’t be the place it is today without Cy. He was a mentor and a friend and I was blessed to know him and I will miss him very much.”
“Cy North has forever left an imprint on York,” said Madonna Mogul, director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce. “Even as the internet began to take hold, Cy remained committed to locally producing quality materials for the York area. Cy and York Printing were added to the Chamber Business Legends in 2017. We are thankful for the legacy that Cy has created with North Printing and our hearts are with Katie, Alex, Tony and all of the family.”
Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation, noted North’s role as a founding member of YCDC, saying, “He was always committed to the growth of the area. I greatly enjoyed getting to know Cy since I moved to York and always knew he would have a great perspective on projects. His feedback and positive attitude will be greatly missed.”