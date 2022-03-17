Business Viewpoint -- York NAPA Auto Parts builds toward the future

YORK -- The York NAPA Auto Parts store is only one of 6,000 NAPA Auto Parts stores in the country. NAPA has been known for their excellent reputation, high quality parts and rapid availability since the early 1920s.

The NAPA store in York first opened its doors in 1985 with the Bedient family. At the time, the NAPA store was located on Eighth Street in York until Rex and Maggie Ramussen bought the store in 1990. In 1995, the new NAPA store was built on 1020 Lincoln Ave where it currently sits.

Rasmussen grew up as a farm kid in Richfield, Nebraska.

Rasmussen said, “After high school, I went to a vocational trade school where I learned how to become an auto technician. Then, I got into automotive parts sales and over a five-year span, I was employed by three Fortune 500 auto parts manufacturers.”

Rasmussen brought plenty of automotive experience to the table when he bought NAPA in 1990. During his time as sole owner, he and his team increased their product line and inventory. To keep up with their competition, they increased their hours by staying open Sunday afternoons as well.

“Our inventory went from $200,000 to close to $1,000,000 in inventory now. Inventory and service will ultimately win the sales war in the future,” Rasmussen said.

Ramussen said he and Maggie had a good run with NAPA for 30 years. When deciding to pass on their store to Brian and Cindy Fehlhafer of Seward, Rasmussen said there were multiple factors leading them to their decision.

“We had too many things going on while trying to run the NAPA store,” he said. “We bought 24 additional rental properties and we just became grandparents. The sale process ran smoothly.”

Ramussen said he had known the Fehlhafers for years which made the process that much easier.

Brian Fehlhafer said he has been doing mechanics ever since high school. He graduated from Milford with an automotive technology degree and bought his grandfather's shop, Long Motors in Utica, soon after. Fehlhafer has also owned two NAPA stores located in Seward and Milford prior to buying the one in York just last year.

This year, the NAPA store will be having an inventory upgrade. Fehlhafer said they are expecting to increase inventory by 50%. One advantage they’ve had is their product availability due to their recently added shuttle service where they can pull parts from other NAPA stores in the state.

Fehlhafer and Rasmussen both commented on the footprint of NAPA in comparison to other competitors.

Fehlhafer said, “NAPA is one of the bigger warehouses in the automotive industry. Our quality is superior and that’s why a lot of shops come to us. They know they are going to get high quality products.”

In the same way, NAPA’s customer service is unmatched. There are six employees currently at the York location who are committed to doing their best to put their customers first.

Fehlhafer said, “We want to continue the great service the Ramussens had for years. One thing we try to do is treat our customers the way we would want to be treated if we were on the other side of the counter and we know the rest will take care of itself.”