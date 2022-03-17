Business Viewpoint -- Traditions to be continued at Baer's Furniture Store

YORK — Since 1879, Baer’s Furniture has been known as a shopping destination for those looking for standout furniture pieces. Baer’s furniture has gained its popularity through offering a solid selection of trendy sofas, home accessories, coffee tables, bed sets and more.

Baer’s Furniture was founded in 1879 by a cabinet maker by the name of Charles Baer from Wisconsin. At the time, it was a one-stop shop in York for anyone looking for handcrafted, wooden furniture.

In 1910, Charles’ son, Walter, bought Baer’s and Walter kept it alive and flourishing. In 1946, Walter sold it to his son Charles, also known as “Cub” who was actively involved in the community of York. For three generations in a row, Baer’s had a rich history of selling merchandise.

The business was then sold to John Moran and his ownership ran from 1975 to the fall of 1982. Baer’s had a small break and opened in the spring of 1983 when Pat Eichinger purchased Baer’s with his business partner Jerry Dulitzer.

During his time as co-owner and eventually sole owner, Eichinger said there have been many advancements along the way, but the foundation of providing excellence customer service has remained the same.

“Baer’s was always known for their high quality furniture and competitive pricing,” said Eichinger. “We have really expanded in the past 20 years and diversified our selection from traditional to modern and contemporary style. We have something for every room in any household.”

In January, Eichinger announced he was passing the business to Brett and Ashley Gulbrandson. Brett was born and raised in York. He’s known Eichinger since he was five years old and was a classmate of Eichinger’s son, Matt.

Eichinger said, “Matt and Brett grew up with one another. I coached Brett in soccer along with Brett’s dad, they were at each other’s weddings, and they’ve stayed in contact long after school.”

When considering different options for retirement, Eichinger said he was made aware of Gulbrandson working as an operations retail manager at a furniture store in Omaha. Eichinger called him and asked if he was interested in running Baer’s. The rest fell into place.

Eichinger said, “I am pleased and blessed to have chosen someone like Brett who knows the community of York and understands our philosophy of putting our customers first. He knows that in order to keep this business going, maintaining customer loyalty is important.”

Eichinger looks forward to having a little more free time and seeing his son and grandchildren in California along with his sister. To stay involved with the furniture industry, Eichinger took on a part-time position with a company Baer’s used to purchase from.

As for present owner Gulbrandson, he hopes to continue the Baer’s tradition of being customer driven while providing a wide selection for customers to choose from. He doesn’t plan to make any major changes, besides adding trending, youthful accessories and decor. He said he is thankful to be working in a friendly environment where all employees care about one another. With his personal relation skills and management skills, Gulbrandson is fit for the job.

Gulbrandson said, “So far it has been a great experience for me and my wife. We are lucky to have a great support system with Pat and Lisa. If I have a question, I can always text Pat and he’s there to help.”

Eichinger said Baer’s has improved their business every year. The downtown location of Baer’s has given them a strong presence. Building customer loyalty will continue to remain a foundation of the business.

“We put our customers first trying to satisfy their wants and needs,” said Eichinger. “We all work as a team. Without good employees, delivery people and sales people, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Eichinger would like to give a personal thank you to all their loyal customers for shopping with Baer’s and the current and former employees that have been a part of Baer’s successful journey.