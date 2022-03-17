Business Viewpoint -- The next era at Stone Creek

McCOOL JUNCTION – It’s been 17 years since the first dirt was moved and the first wall was erected for what has become the popular event center and wedding destination known as Stone Creek.

Allen and Shelly Clark created, owned and operated Stone Creek for more than a decade and a half. In August of 2020, Jerry and Melanie Wilkinson, owners of JW’s Catering in York, began leasing the property to continue it as an event center. In December, 2021, the Wilkinsons purchased the business from the Clarks, marking a smooth transition into the future.

“It was 2005 and we had a car collection we wanted to move off the farm,” Shelly Clark said about the beginning of the longtime business. “We wanted to put up a building in town, to house the collection. As we started the process, we soon found there was a huge need for a place to have receptions and gatherings. So we started talking about making the facility larger than we initially planned.

“In the beginning, we thought we’d just house the cars there and then just take the cars out when we had a function,” Clark said, laughing, as that soon wouldn’t be the case as the functions took over the purpose rather than the cars.

The ground where Stone Creek sits was once a farm owned by Clark’s great-aunt and uncle. “I remember I’d go there as a kid and there was an old cherry tree where the pond is now, and my aunt would have us kids go outside and pick the cherries” with a promise she’d make them a pie.

After they passed away, the farm was torn down and the land was owned by a local farmer. Clark said it took some convincing to purchase the land, as it was being farmed, but eventually all became official.

Where did the name Stone Creek come from?

Clark explained that her aunt by marriage, Carol Smith, was the “town historian, and she told me the story. Right across the street (from current Stone Creek) there used to be the Stone Mill. People would bring in wheat and such and they would make flour there. The owners’ last name was Stone – they were Carol’s grandparents. There is the creek just to the south and that was called Stone Creek.”

She said very old maps confirmed that this area was referred to as Stone Creek as well.

“We started in March of that year,” she recalled. Allen did all the dirt work Neville Construction was the main contractor. Then Jensen Lumber was involved inside. We used all local contractors. And we also had a lot of local help, through friends and family. We realized that if we were going to be using the building for events, we would need to have tables and chairs . . . and as the project progressed, the fire marshal was involved. Everything just snowballed – and after so much money was into it, we realized we needed to make it into a business. That wasn’t our intention starting out, but that’s how it quickly evolved.”

The very first event was in October of 2005 – but because the fire marshal hadn’t given final approval yet, they had the event in a large tent, in the parking lot. The next event, Clark said, was a couple of weeks later – inside – for Ducks Unlimited.

“The first wedding was in November,” Clark remembers. “The wedding was for a friend of a family member and they helped us paint the bathrooms to get ready. That was our very first one.”

The popularity of Stone Creek soon became evident and the cars found a different home.

Clark also found a new job.

“I never anticipated this would become a full-time job and I already had just taken on a full-time job, doing books for our feed lot and farming operation,” Clark said. “Allen said, ‘Oh, we’ll just do this on the weekends.’ Oh, it became a lot more than that.”

The Clarks kept very busy with the venue for many years.

Tyler and Kayliana Cox began helping Clark with booking, cleaning, bartending, working with clients, etc.

“Then about two years ago, they were going to move on and it was time to look at what we were going to do,” Clark said, as she wanted to pull back from the duties and commitment, to spend more time with family and her grandchildren.

The facility was quietly for sale and there were two buyers at some point.

“But neither worked out and today I can say thankfully so because if either had, Stone Creek wouldn’t be what it is today – it would be something completely different, like a warehouse,” Clark said.

The pandemic began in March of 2020 and large events were not allowed. Stone Creek, like all venues, sat quiet and unused. And the Clarks became more uncertain about Stone Creek’s future.

Meanwhile, hopeful brides still looking toward their future weddings at the end of 2020 started calling their caterer, Jerry Wilkinson, concerned about some rumblings they’d heard about Stone Creek possibly closing for good.

Wilkinson, who had a great long-running working relationship with the Clarks, having done many catering jobs at the facility, quickly called Shelly and asked about the situation.

“What needs to happen in order to keep Stone Creek open, as what it is?” Wilkinson asked Clark.

“Come down and we’ll talk,” was Clark’s response.

It was the morning of July 3 when the Wilkinsons met with Clark, sitting at a table in a darkened Stone Creek, talking about the venue’s future and the need to keep it open because of what it means to the community, because of its beauty and nuances and because of its ongoing potential.

“It was a daunting idea to take this on, as we were already so incredibly busy with the catering company,” Wilkinson said. “Then we started to look at our existing staff, a group of people who are so talented in different ways. And we’d been so concerned during those first months of the pandemic as to whether we could continue to give them jobs if the world didn’t get better. When we started talking about Stone Creek, we realized we already had the people in place to carry out these different roles, while being able to maintain their jobs with us. Sarah Naber has so many skills and experience in running Stone Creek. And there’s Eilene Fox, our main employee, who does incredible baking and wedding cakes, and has so much other experience in décor, events, etc.”

Without naming them all, he recognized multi-faceted members of the JW’s team who wanted to clean, work on the floor on a weekly basis, help with the outdoor work and the grounds, do technological work, help with changes, etc. He also noted all the work Conner Mogul (also known as the house DJ, The Music Mogul) was able and willing to do, when it came to sound and technology improvements.

“We were honored to be the ones they (the Clarks) trusted and we had the different talents on board to create extra services and become a turn-key operation,” Wilkinson said. “We were able to create a wedding destination where couples can do everything under one roof and we can provide all the services they need.”

On August 1, a lease was signed with the JW’s Catering crew taking over the operations and Naber became the facility manager.

Larger events were eventually allowed again and the marketing/booking/event planning went into full swing. Public and private events were held there and the bookings started pouring in. By the end of 2021, there was a full book of work for 2022 – and the Wilkinsons purchased the property from Clarks in December.

The JW’s crew made changes along the way, adding a bridal suite to the second floor loft. There, brides and their wedding parties can get ready, have their hair done, prepare before coming downstairs to the ceremony in the courtyard.

The courtyard has become increasingly more popular for outdoor weddings, with the additions of lighting, more flowers and plantings, white ceremony chairs for guests and more. And of course, there are still the beautiful old windmill, the pergola on the south side and the ability to open up the entire south side of the building so brides can make grand entrances.

In the last year, vintage tin has been added for a historic flare in certain areas, such as in the entrance and along the outside of the second floor loft area (complete with custom-made barn doors).

Technological functions and customized lighting have been added to enhance the offerings and nuances of the building.

The Wilkinsons say they have been drawn to Stone Creek from the beginning, being there so often to cater.

“We just couldn’t let it not be here for the public anymore,” Jerry Wilkinson said. “It would have been such a shame. I love the character of this place and how people enjoy being here. It’s such a beautiful building and there are so many great things we can do here.”

With a full docket of weddings for this year and booking well into 2023, the JW’s crew is excited to keep building on Stone Creek’s future.

“Through this entire time, Allen and Shelly have been great mentors in helping us get going,” Wilkinson said. “They helped us get acquainted with the building and the process of how a business like this works.”

“I’m so excited that they are continuing on and building on with Stone Creek,” Clark said. “I’m excited to see they have the same enthusiasm we did when we started and I have to say I’m also relieved. I love to go down there, to Stone Creek, now, for a band or an event and I can relax and then I’m able to go home. That feels good – to be able to be there, in a place we love so much and I don’t have to shoulder that responsibility any longer. And what they are doing now is way more than I did, with the food and all. We are both very happy that the Wilkinsons are the ones who have it now. It really was a God thing. Before they came along, it was for sale and we had two other buyers that didn’t work out – and if they had, Stone Creek would be a completely different thing than what it is today. The Wilkinsons and the JW’s crew were the best people we could have asked for, to continue our dream.”