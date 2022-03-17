Business Viewpoint -- It's been a big first year for new WyAd owners

YORK – The long, all-local succession of WyAd Enterprises of York owner/operators transitioned again just less than a year ago. This time the Heinies – Karl and Nancy – handed the reins to the Sandall family – Sheldon, wife Kelsey and his father Frank.

That happened April 1, 2021, just the latest change of ownership for the excavation, trucking and site preparation specialty company with a current staff of eight.

WyAd founders Roger Wyatt and Lee Adams (thus the name WyAd) began operations in 1973. Wyatt bought out his partner and was the sole owner until he passed in 1993.

In 1986, when he wasn’t farming, Karl Heine pitched in to help Wyatt, citing one of his first jobs as installing underground fuel tanks, according to information printed in a Business Beat column by David Sjuts on the pages of the York News-Times.

At that time underground tanks leaking fuel and other liquids into the groundwater was a hot, front-burner topic in Nebraska. Heine said nearly every service station in Nebraska was mandated by the state to either replace its old, vulnerable tanks or stop selling fuel.

That kept Wyatt and Heine hopping.

In January 1994, Roy Heine, Karl Heine and Bill Williamsen, who also helped Wyatt, took up ownership in partnership. Three years later Roy Heine sold his share and the other two partners continued. Then, in 2005, Karl and Nancy bought out Williamsen.

Last April 1, the Sandall clan stepped up to take WyAd on the next leg of its journey to the future.

Sheldon Sandall says this first year has been a handful, but less so thanks to his dad.

“He’s just a phone call away when I am either stressing or need advice,” and that has brought great comfort, said the younger Sandall. “This took a lot of commitment.”

At first, he said, Kelsey had lingering doubts, declaring herself “cautiously optimistic, but no more.”

“She’s on board. She’s having fun now,” said her husband. Among many other challenges, he said Kelsey “does a lot of the bookkeeping” required of such a diverse enterprise.

The company’s eight employees, he said, are the ones “who really make this place run.”

Brian Ackerman, Mike Brungardt and Rick Garner stayed on after the change of ownership. Clearly, their skill, breadth of knowledge and experience are the foundations upon which the Sandalls built their first year in business. The new staff, though, is a vital cog in the gearbox, too.

“The new guys have jumped in and got dirty just like everyone else,” he complimented.

“The first couple months – I’m not going to lie – I was in pretty deep,” he acknowledged. However customer and community supports helped prop him up. “I am very thankful for that,” he said.

His background and that of his father, too, lay primarily in Advance Services, a York company that plays matchmaker between potential employees and firms with openings to fill.

“I’d done some excavation” before taking the big career leap “removing trees for farmers” and the like, he said. “I have always loved running big equipment and the bigger the better. Anything with a motor.”

Frank’s background includes success as a self-sufficient, do-everything farmer, too.

WyAd projects now in progress run the gamut from leveling the old sewer plant on Nobes Road to ground preparation for a filling station in Geneva and another east on I-80 at Greenwood.

“We kind of serve a unique niche,” typically ricocheting quickly from project to project, he said, describing the workflow. “We’re lucky if we’re on a (job) site for a week. We keep a few trucks running for the local Co-Op” hauling mostly fertilizer directly to the field. Some sand and rock trucking is part of the package, too.

The busiest season? There are two, Sandall answered. “Spring and fall are biggest. Those are our two construction rushes.”

The last word for this dynamic father and son duo of go-getters?

“This is a dream come true for both of us,” Sheldon said. “I am very thankful for everybody who has given a piece of advice and for customers who have brought us projects big and small,” adding with a shrug , “I am only a small part of this.”

WyAd has complete contact information and details of its many services online, simply Google WyAd Enterprises, York, Nebraska to find the website.