Business Legend Award given to Pieper Plumbing and Well Drilling

YORK – Each year, the Chamber of Commerce gives out the Business Legend Award, which recognizes Chamber businesses for their longevity and impact in the community.

This year’s recipient is Pieper Plumbing and Well Drilling.

This local company has been in business since 1976.

Wayne Pieper started the business and bought the store which is located at 807 North Lincoln Avenue.

Jon Pieper bought the business from his father in 1997.

Those who nominated the business for the award said, “Jon works hard for his customers; he does what is best for them. He goes the extra mile for his customers whether it is during the week, in the evenings and including weeks. He sacrifices family time during the holidays to help customers in need. He has a big heart to help everyone. He also enjoys participating in the Chamber’s Sip and Stroll, which is his favorite night to talk to customers, friends, family and even new customers’ questions are answered that evening.”

Those who nominated the business also said, “The business has one employee working out in the field and an officer manager to help with questions over the phone and walk-in customers. Jon Pieper is known for helping others with their work at job sites outside of his own work, just to lend a helping hand.”

The company continues to service wells, and they enjoy working with customers with kitchen and bathroom renovations.