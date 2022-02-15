Business Beat: York State Bank promotes Ruhl

Prior to joining up with OfficeNet, he owned and operated the Hometown Variety store in Aurora for over 25 years. That store was located on the east side of the square in Aurora which is where he lives with his wife Suzie. The couple have two grown children, one of which, Jake, also has started working for Eakes.

Also coming over to Eakes from OfficeNet is Lori Klein of Stromsburg who will be the copier/printer/scanner sales representative for Eakes in the York and surrounding areas.

Like Dixon, Klein did a little bit of everything for OfficeNet company including office supplies, furniture and machines but will concentrate just on the machine side for Eakes. She previously worked out of the Columbus OfficeNet location.

She lives in Stromsburg with her husband Michael who farms in the ‘Burg area. The couple have three children who are all grown up and on their own.

