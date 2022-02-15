Business Beat: York State Bank promotes Ruhl

York State Bank has announced the promotion of Marcus Ruhl to Assistant Vice President. “His passion and professionalism along with his dedication to the community and his customers made this an easy decision,” said Mark Way, York State Bank President.
Ruhl joined York State Bank in 2019 where he is involved in business development along with ag, commercial and consumer lending.
Ruhl is a native of Exeter, Nebraska and a 2012 graduate of Concordia University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Prior to joining the banking industry, he was employed in sales and health care. He and his wife, Angela, have a son and a daughter and live in York.
Eakes announces new representatives
If you’ve been reading this column the last couple of weeks, you’ll know that I’m retiring from Eakes Office Solutions in the very near future. Who’s taking my place? Eakes has announced that Troy Dixon will be taking over my office supplies territory which runs from Aurora/Central City over to the Seward/Milford area.
Dixon comes to Eakes from OfficeNet, which Eakes purchased a week or so before Christmas. He worked out of the Grand Island store for the Fremont based company for the past 6 ½ years so he knows the office supply industry very well.
Prior to joining up with OfficeNet, he owned and operated the Hometown Variety store in Aurora for over 25 years. That store was located on the east side of the square in Aurora which is where he lives with his wife Suzie. The couple have two grown children, one of which, Jake, also has started working for Eakes.
Also coming over to Eakes from OfficeNet is Lori Klein of Stromsburg who will be the copier/printer/scanner sales representative for Eakes in the York and surrounding areas.
Like Dixon, Klein did a little bit of everything for OfficeNet company including office supplies, furniture and machines but will concentrate just on the machine side for Eakes. She previously worked out of the Columbus OfficeNet location.
She lives in Stromsburg with her husband Michael who farms in the ‘Burg area. The couple have three children who are all grown up and on their own.
York Home Show on this weekend
This year’s Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center will be held Feb. 18 and 19 with numerous businesses participating in order to share their latest products and services. In visiting with Madonna Mogul, York Chamber executive director this past week she emphasized that the free rides to and from the parking lot will again be featured at the show.
“Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental will again provide the rides to give show goers a ride to and from the parking lot,” said Mogul.
“On Friday, Feb. 18 from 3 – 6 p.m., the Shred-It truck will be on site to assist homeowners with safely disposing of their financial and medical records,” said Mogul. “Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important to the Shred-It truck sponsors (Union Bank & Trust and York General). There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.”
Goodwill has confirmed they will have their donation truck on location for Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring your gently used items to donate when you come to the show! York County 4-H Clubs will be collecting non-perishable items and paper goods for the York County Food Bank at Blue Valley also.
See you there.
Learn about fraud prevention for your business
Cornerstone Bank and Cornerstone Insurance Group are partnering with the York Area Chamber of Commerce to bring a Business Lunch and Learn to you. A complimentary lunch will be served in the Beer Garden at Chances “R” at Noon on Feb. 23 with a short informative program to follow.
Cassi Johansen, AVP Information Security at Cornerstone Bank, Sergeant Alex Hildebrand, Criminal Investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department and Chicago based Alec Immordino, AU a professional liability broker with Arlington Roe will be on hand to discuss common scams that target businesses today. They will share valuable information on trends in Security compromises and how to avoid becoming a victim.
Please mark your calendars. RSVP’s are requested for an accurate count on meals. Please do so by today, Tuesday, Feb. 15 by emailing Kim Mortensen at kmortensen@cornerstoneconnect.com or by calling Kim at the bank, 402-363-7411 ext 7509.
What the heck?
So, what did you think of the Super Bowl on Sunday evening? Good, Bad? My take is that the LA Rams would have run away with the game had OBJ not gotten injured in the second quarter. But all in all, a good game to watch start to finish.
People will complain about the officiating, but isn’t that something we all do no matter what game we’re watching and who we’re rooting for. It seemed to me that there were a few calls that benefited the Rans and a couple that benefited the Bengals.
I’d just like to have 1% of the money spent on the tickets and advertising. It would make this retiring thing a lot less scary.