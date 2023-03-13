Alisha Tennison had a great job. A job she enjoyed. But it wasn’t her passion. So, last June after spending over three years as the restaurant/bar manager at the York Country Club she resigned to enter school to become an esthetician and permanent makeup artist.

She enrolled in the Capital Beauty School in Omaha and graduated in late October. After becoming licensed at the end of 2022 she recently opened her own business Beaute PMU & Esthetics which is located at the Impulse Salon & Spa at 417 N. Grant Avenue, York.

“I’ve always had the dream to be in the beauty industry,” said Tennison. “But that dream had been on the backburner until last summer.”

A native of Bakersfield, Calif., Tennison arrived in York in 2012 to attend York College where she played volleyball and from where she graduated in 2014. She had worked at the York County Club in several positions off and on during her years in York until she took the manager job in 2019.

The services she offers at her new business includes facials, several waxing options, eyelash extensions, eyelash lifts and tints, brow laminations along with permanent makeup options such as lip blushing which adds color and shape to the lips. She also offers spray tanning and microblading.

Another service she provides is special event makeup for proms, weddings, special occasion photo shoots such as maternity and family events. “Basically. it’s for any occasion where you want to look special and great,” said Tennison.

She takes appointments Tuesday through Saturday and they can be booked on her website which is AlishaTennison.glossgenius.com. All her services and pricing are listed there along with reviews from clients. She also advertises on social media sites including Instagram and Facebook.

“Right now I hold four certifications as a permanent makeup artist and two certifications in eyelash extensions,” said Tennison. “Response has been consistent so far and I’m looking to develop a referral program for clients going forward.”

She also offers a selection of skin care retail products from Hale & Hush. You can contact Tennison for more information on her business by calling or texting 661-817-8776 or emailing at beautepmuesthetics@gmail.com.

Cornerstone Bank Fraud Prevention Seminar

Cornerstone Bank invites the public to attend a Fraud Prevention Seminar at the York Senior Center at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 29.

One in ten adults will fall victim to a scam or fraud every year in the United States. Losing money to scams and fraud can be devastating. Criminals and con artists are constantly finding new ways to target unsuspecting people. Learn what to watch for and what steps to take to keep yourself, your loved ones, and your money safe.

Keynote speakers will be Kathy Jensen, CAMS, a BSA/AML/OFAC Officer with Cornerstone Bank and Sergeant Alex Hildebrand, Criminal Investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.3 billion bank with 47 banking facilities in 38 communities.

VIBE @ 5 this Thursday

All are welcome to attend the next York Chamber VIBE @ 5 hosted at Allo Fiber located at 611 N Lincoln Avenue, York on Thursday, March 16 from 4:30 — 6 p.m. This is a come and go function.

Allo is an all-fiber internet, TV, and phone provider for residential and businesses. At ALLO, they believe businesses and homes deserve world-class internet, crystal-clear TV and dependable phone services.

ALLO’s goal is to impact the communities they serve, enabling residents and businesses to establish economic growth, stay competitive in the business world, and improve the quality of life for all.

Come to VIBE @ 5 and meet some of the ALLO Team that is here in York to serve you.

What the heck?

I’m finishing up this column on Sunday evening and we’ve been home all day after attending church this morning. It feels a little weird. Weird because for the past three days, we’ve been busy running to Lincoln every day for the boys’ state basketball tournament.

We had grandson Isaac’s Hartington CC team in the C2 tournament and then we were also following the York boys who were in Class B. Thursday was a long day as the HCC Trojans played at the Devaney Center at 10:45 a.m. and the York boys didn’t play until 7:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Both teams won on Thursday which meant the Trojans played at 1:30 p.m. back at Devaney while the Dukes were back at PBA at 3:15. It was tight but we did make it to PBA in time for the York game as we walked in when they were introducing the players.

Unfortunately, Friday didn’t go so well for either team as their dreams of a state title were derailed by Freeman for the Trojans and Platteview got the best of the Dukes.

C2 had a third-place game so we headed back for a 9 a.m. game on Saturday morning at Lincoln Southeast as HCC took on Tri-County. It was a win for the Trojans so they took home a third-place trophy and medals.

Gas, tickets, meals. It all adds up but we got to spend a lot of time with family and friends and we enjoy it. I would guess that the hotels, merchants and restaurant people were all smiling bigtime when they totaled up the proceeds from the weekend.