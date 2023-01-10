Business Beat: New ownership at In-Line Collision

Brian Kronk is looking for a few good fishing holes. Kronk is the new owner at In-Line Collision located at 1729 N. Division Avenue, York having purchased the body shop from Tom and Peg Menze this past fall.

Kronk is a native of Lake Ozark, Missouri where a good fishing spot is right outside your back door. He made his way to Nebraska through his wife Allison whose maiden name was Roehrs as she grew up in the York and Lincoln area. The couple moved to Nebraska in 2015 where for the past several years Kronk has managed a body shop for an area Ford dealer.

The couple had purchased some of her family’s farmland near the Henderson interstate exit and is building a home there and Kronk was looking for something closer to that location. His paint vendor at his former job put him in touch with the Menzes who were looking for an exit strategy after owning the body shop here in York for the past 31 years.

Kronk came about his interest in body work naturally as his father owned a shop in Missouri. “I’ve always been around it,” he said. “I tried getting away studying accounting in college and then went to work at a bank. But it seemed the family business was in my blood and I kept coming back to it.”

“Tom and Peg had a great business here,” said Kronk. “We’re going to try to stick with the way they operated and will make some gradual changes as we go along.”

He has added a couple of new employees bringing the total up to six and have done some remodeling in the office area since taking over. One new area of the business was adding body repair on semi-trucks.

Tom Menze has continued on a part-time basis for the time being handling some of the alignment duties until other employees are trained up on that portion of the business.

“We just decided it was time,” said Menze. “I’ve been in the business for almost 50 years and I’ve got a lot of projects at home that hopefully will get done now.”

Menze recalled that after high school he started and finished one quarter studying body work at Milford and then had to enter the military. “Later on, I got out of the military on a Friday and the next Monday was the start of the quarter back at Milford so I was right back at it and have been in the business ever since.”

“We certainly appreciate all the loyal customers and employees we’ve had over the years,” Menze added. “The City of York has treated us well and it’s been a good community in which to own a business.”

Kronk is also looking forward to being a part of the York business community and being an area resident. He and Allison have two daughters Georgia who is 12 and Ava aged eight. The girls are students at Heartland Community Schools in Henderson and love the family’s eight horses according to their dad.

Kronk says he likes “fooling around with old cars” and the aforementioned fishing so if anyone knows of a good fishing hole in the area and want to share give him a call.

In-Line Collision is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling 402-362-7780.

Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointment

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officer in York, at their recent meeting:

Hannah Eatherton was named Electronic Banking Officer in York. Eatherton started with Cornerstone in January of 2019 in the Electronic Banking Department and has spent her entire career in that department.

She is a graduate of York High School and came to Cornerstone Bank with seven years of prior banking experience. She and her husband have two children and reside in York.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2.2 billion bank with 47 banking facilities in 38 communities.

What the heck?

So how many of you actively dream at night? It seems here lately that my nights have been filled with them a little bit more than usual. Why, I don’t know. Luckily, mine don’t seem to be the ones where you’re getting chased by a bear or have monsters trying to bite your head off.

They are more benign. In one I was eating vanilla ice cream and it was the best ice cream I’ve ever had. Even after I woke up, it was like I could almost still taste it.

My Mom and Dad seem to show up from time to time in my dreams even though Dad has been gone since 1998 and Mom passed away several years ago. I guess it’s a good thing but after waking up you still have that little sense of loss when you realize it wasn’t real.

One that seems to show up from time to time is a dream where I’m back in college and I’m trying to get to a class but I can’t find the classroom where I’m supposed to be taking a test. In the dream, I know if I don’t get there and take the test I’m going to fail the class.

That’s one where I relish waking up from, And maybe sometimes your dreams do mirror what actually happened in real life.