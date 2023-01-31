Business Beat: Monarch Woodworking under construction

Tucker Gosselin had taken several woodworking classes at age 14 in school and fell in love with making things from wood. He also grew up working with his father’s construction company in Norton, Kansas and he worked for a cabinet shop in Hays, Kansas for a year along the way.

With that history this personable 22-year old has turned his passion into a business…Monarch Woodworking. He moved to York in November of last year to live with his mother Jamie and her husband Jim Ulrich who is the CEO of York General Health Services.

At Monarch Woodworking, Gosselin is specializing in custom made furniture, interior woodwork and more.

“I’ve built all kinds of furniture including bedroom furniture and would love to build someone a dining table or living room furniture,” he said. “Also, I’ll take on any kind of woodworking project including trim for doors and windows.”

“I have access to any kind of wood from my supplier,” he added. “If a customer has a project they’re thinking about, I’ll make a house call and give them an estimate.”

Gosselin has also restored pieces of furniture for customers, another service that he provides in his business.

In the future, his wish list to expand his business includes a lathe and a laser engraver which would allow him to personalize signs and other pieces for his customer base.

You can contact Gosselin by calling 308-737-7708 or by email at monarchwoodworking.tg@gmail.com.

Gresham native elected partner at North Carolina law firm

Smith Anderson, the largest business and litigation law firm headquartered in Raleigh in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, has elected attorney Philip Romohr as a partner in the firm, effective January 1, 2023.

Romohr is the son of Monte and Carolyn Romohr of Gresham and is a 1999 graduate of Centennial High School. He went on to graduate in 2003 with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska majoring in Economics. Romohr then attended the Duke University School of Law and graduated in 2006 with high honors.

“Philip has contributed so much to our firm, our clients and our community,” said Byron Kirkland, managing partner of Smith Anderson. “We are excited to welcome him to the partnership as he becomes an even more integral part of Smith Anderson’s future and help continue our tradition of excellence.”

Romohr works with the firm’s Banking and Finance team, with a focus on venture finance. He represents banks and other financial institutions on banking and regulatory matters, loans and finance transactions and general commercial/corporate issues.

Prior to joining Smith Anderson, Romohr was vice president, associate general counsel, with Pacific Western Bank, and prior to that, he practiced at an international law firm in Boston where he advised clients on securities, private equity, and private investment fund matters, as well as general corporate law.

Outside of the office, Romohr’s interests include golfing, spending time with his kids in the Y Guides program and taking family trips.

Tabitha offers a variety of support groups in February

Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout York, Seward, Butler, Polk, Fillmore, Saline and surrounding counties.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers several support groups online, including the following:

Unique Dynamics of Grief (for those age 30-55) is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

Grief Support Group (Seward) is open to anyone in the area who is experiencing loss or is in need of support. The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at St. Andrews Church at 1014 N. 6 St., Seward.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, please contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402.362.7739 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

What the Heck

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. Enough said.