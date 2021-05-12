Business Beat: Meet Fran Swain – New CVA CFO

Fran Swain, the new CFO for Central Valley Ag headquartered here in York has had a interesting and varied career to date. He replaces Don Swanson who retired from CVA at the end of April.
This newest member of the CVA management team is a Kinsley, Iowa native. After graduating from high school he attended a junior college heading towards what he thought would be an accounting career as a CPA.
Growing up he was involved with his family business operation which was involved in trucking operations, car lots along with salvage yards. This helped spawn a life-long love with cars, cars and more cars.
After his junior college stint, Swain signed on with a large family farming operating in northwest Iowa run by the Dorr family. He ended up spending ten years in this operation headed by Tom Dorr until Dorr headed to Washington as the Under Secretary USDA Rural Development under President Bush.
“It was when I was working with the Dorr family operation is when I started understanding farming operations,” said Swain. “Learned about trading grain, the buying and selling and learning about diversifying business opportunities and where I learned to like the technical side of things.”
Swain was also in on the early development of the use of GPS systems in farming where they started using the systems for mapping yields and fertilizer and planting applications
When Dorr left for Washington, he encouraged Swain to head back to college where he obtained his bachelor degree in accounting analytics and business administration/technology from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.
He spent the next six or seven years at a couple of different positions, one in a technology position with a hospital system and then with the Wells Dairy Plant at LeMars, Iowa where he was involved with new product development.
“I enjoyed those positions but I also lost touch with the ag industry and dealing with customers,” said Swain. Which then led to his next career stop with Broin & Associates, now know as POET headed by Jeff Broin.
POET is located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Swain was involved in new product development for the company which is the largest dry mill ethanol producer in the United States and an established leader in the bio-refining industry through project development, design and construction, research and development, plant management, and marketing.
Swain next position was also his first in the farm cooperative world. He signed on with CHS Country Operations in 2015 based in Minnesota.
“That is when I really got to use all the different skills that I had acquired over the years,” said Swain. He presided over about 80 different customers in South Dakota and Minnesota helping with mergers and acquisitions and helping with special projects. “That was a lot of fun and I met a lot of great people along the way,” he added.
He really wasn’t looking for a new position but when a head hunter contacted him about the CVA position, he said he just had to listen. He came to York with his wife Chris to look at the city and to meet with CVA management and ended up accepting the position, starting the last part of March working with Swanson until Swanson’s end of April retirement.
He and wife Chris have a son who lives in Sturgis, South Dakota and a daughter who still lives in Sioux Falls and who just recently presented the couple with their first grandchild. Chris is back in Sioux Falls helping with the new baby while the couple looks for permanent housing in the York area.
As mentioned earlier, Swain likes cars….from antiques to hot rods to muscle cars. He is also a Harley Davidson motorcycle fan riding as much as he can. He is looking forward to getting involved in the York community.
Firecracker Frenzy will take place again this year on July 3 as in previous years at the York County Fairgrounds. This year should get this event back to looking a little more normal. Details will follow but plan on again seeing one of the better fireworks shows around.
You can still load up all the kids and enjoy the spectacular show from your vehicle. There are many different parking areas surrounding the fairgrounds and hopefully they will be packed full with families. Mogul said they are looking for donations to help with the large expense it takes to put this show on. There are many ways to donate and one is through Venmo @yorknechamber.
As always the chamber is still looking for donations to help pay for the event. Donations are always accepted and the chamber is selling t-shirts this year with a special logo. Contact the chamber at 402-362-5531 for more information.
We had another reminder this past weekend about our advancing ages when we had a second grandchild graduate from high school. Granddaughter Brooklyn got to walk the walk and yes, the diploma was signed, sealed and delivered.
The only downside to the day was the weather as it was cool and cloudy going into the ceremony and cool, cloudy and rainy when we came out. The rain persisted throughout the evening which made it tough for everyone that came to the reception.
We didn’t have to worry though as we didn’t have but one other reception to attend during the evening. After that we just sat and stayed put enjoying the many friends we’ve made in Hartington over the years attending B’s games and events.
We’re just glad we have the opportunity to still be here to enjoy these things. There are so many others that don’t. Personally, neither of my grandfathers were living when I graduated from high school. So, I’m going to cherish the fact that I do get to attend.