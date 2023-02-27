It was March 1, 2003 and Kerry Johnson was ready to take a leap of faith. After working 20 years at Chances “R” Restaurant in York, Johnson along with his wife Lisa, opened Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool Junction. Located in a house that sat 32 people on what was the old Highway 81 through McCool, Kerry’s opened to good reviews.

Now, 20 years later, Kerry’s will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Wednesday, March 1.

“Come and help us celebrate 20 years in business,” said Johnson. “We will be having an evening buffet, prime rib specials, drink specials and you’ll get a slice of 20th anniversary cake.” There will also be drawings for Kerry’s Restaurant & Catering gift cards.

From that humble beginning, Kerry’s added a new building in September 2004 that was built behind the original location. A new two-story addition was added in 2015 that brought the restaurant to its present capacity.

“It’s been a good twenty years,” said Johnson, noting that their youngest daughter Oliva was born only a couple of days before Kerry’s opened in 2003.

“COVID really changed a lot of things,” he added. “We’re like everyone else. Our hours have been affected because it’s hard to find good help.”

Kerry’s is currently closed on Mondays and open for lunch every other day of the week including its Sunday Brunch on Sundays. Breakfast and evening hours are limited to certain days and you can access those by calling the restaurant at 402-724-2120.

Kerry’s has also continued to provide its excellent catering services serving the surrounding area.

Henderson State Bank pledges $100K toward Henderson Health Care

A generous donation from Henderson State Bank has helped Henderson Health Care kick off a capital campaign for their $15 million Surgery/Hospital Expansion & Renovation project.

On January 25, 2023, Henderson State Back President, Kevin Postier, and Executive Vice President, J.B. Suddarth, presented Henderson Health Care CEO, Cheryl Brown, with a check for $80,000, the first installment of their $100,000 donation.

Brown said, “Henderson Health Care continues to be blessed by the generosity of community members and businesses we have relationships with. Building and maintaining strong, authentic relationships is a priority to us. As we provide care to you and your loved ones, we want you to know this is personal to us as well.

We continue our mission to bring the highest quality of healthcare to rural Nebraska with our campus renovation and new construction projects. A special thank you to Henderson State Bank for kicking off our capital campaign with such a generous contribution!”

Postier added, “Through the $100,000 gift committed to the HHC capital campaign, Henderson State Bank is excited to participate in helping the facility to modernize its operations, expand its Specialty Clinic services and continue to provide excellent healthcare options for Henderson and the surrounding trade territory. It is the goal of HSB to continue to work with HHC in a mutually beneficial relationship to further strengthen the Henderson business community.”

Henderson State Bank has been a major proponent of Henderson Health Care’s capital campaigns for many years. Most recently in 2018, they donated $100,000 toward the construction of Legacy Square – a 40-bed, 36,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art long term care facility. Henderson Health Care anticipates the occupancy of their new surgical suite, equipped with an orthopedic operating room, state-of-the-art surgery/endoscope procedure room, four pre/post-operative bays, and two post-anesthesia care units, in late fall of 2023.

Luck of the Draw

returns again

What has been a very popular event, the YPS Foundation fundraiser “The Luck of the Draw” is returning again this year. It is being held at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center on Friday, March 31 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the drawing beginning at 6:45 p.m..

Hors d’oeuvres are being catered by Chances “R” and there is a cash bar. Former York High School teachers Chris Holder and Greg Adams have again agreed to emcee the event.

Tickets are $50 per person (adults only) and include entry to the event and a ticket for a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize. Tickets are available for purchase beginning March 1 at the York Schools District Office, North Printing, and from the following YPS Foundation Board members: Sally Ruben, Tony North, Lori Suddarth, Jean Vincent, Julie Adams, Derek Dauel, Pat Hotovy, Gayla Knight, Amie Kopcho, Audrey Sautter, Barb Skaden.

Pretty good return on your money if you are the last person standing.

What the heck?

My congratulations to Kerry and Lisa Johnson on their 20th anniversary of opening Kerry’s Restaurant. I’m celebrating my own anniversary today, February 28. One year ago today (If you’re reading this on Tuesday) I walked out of the downtown Eakes office as an officially retired person.

It’s been a pretty good year. Yeah, even Linda thinks that it’s gone okay. She had retired almost a year earlier and kind of had her routine down. That’s something I haven’t tried to meddle with.

We’ve had a lot of good times together during the past year. We golfed a lot together, spent more time going to grandkid activities, spent more time in Ohio, traveled to Ireland, Texas and Arizona and went on long walks together. And as I wrote in my column last week, we’re still talking to each other.

My favorite line when asked how I like retirement is that “I don’t know how I ever had time to go to work.” I plan on keeping it that way.