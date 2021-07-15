Business Beat: Iconic York restaurant to change hands

“It takes a lot of time and effort to run a restaurant, especially one as large as Chances “R”,” said Tom. “Renee has shown that she is willing to put in the hours and along with the rest of our talented staff, they won’t skip a beat in the transition.”

Tom and Suzanne will be at Chances “R” full-time though the end of the year and what happens after that is up in the air. “Hopefully when I’m in town, they will let me come in to help,” said Tom. “I do have to keep busy with something that will help me stay out of Suzanne’s way at home.”

One thing that Tom and Suzanne wanted to convey is how appreciative they are to customers and travelers that have continued to patronize Chances “R” over the years. “We hope that everyone will continue to give Renee and Bryan the same support,” said Suzanne. “They know it works and we have absolute confidence in them to continue the Chances “R” legacy.”

One thing that I’ve found over the years when traveling around the country is that when I mention that I’m from York, Nebraska, more often than not people remember the Chances “R” if they have traveled through the region. It’s a “must stop” location for many travelers as they go up and down Highway 81 or along Interstate 80.