York State Bank is pleased to announce that Julie Hansen, a Vice President at the bank, has been elected to the York State Bank Board of Directors.

“Julie has been with York State Bank for 30 years,” said Mark Way, York State Bank President. “Her dedication and work ethic has made her a valuable asset to our team. This opportunity is well-earned and well-deserved.”

“For those 30 years Julie has been committed to making York State Bank the best place to work and a great place to take care of your finances,” added Way. “It has been her priority that our internal service is as strong as our external customer experience.”

Reinke recognizes Turning Point Irrigation with several awards

Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and precision irrigation technology, has recognized Turning Point Irrigation with a 25-year Longevity award as well as being one of the top five dealerships in the east central territory during their annual convention.

Located at 3221 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, the dealership also earned Reinke’s Diamond Pride award for their performance in the last year.

“Reinke is honored to have worked with Turning Point over the last 25 years to help them serve the growers in their area,” said Chris Roth, Reinke President. “We’re proud to award their efforts and we appreciate their dedication as we continue to develop and implement precision irrigation equipment and technology to help growers increase yields and profitability.”

Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to serve growers.

The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Reinke is family owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Nebraska.

Home & Garden Show

just around the corner

This year’s Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center will be held February 17 and 18 with numerous businesses participating in order to share their latest products and services. Madonna Mogul, York Chamber executive director has emphasized that the free rides to and from the parking lot will again be featured at the show.

“ Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental will again provide the rides to give show goers a ride to and from the parking lot,” said Mogul.

“On Friday, February 17 from 3 – 6 p.m., the Shred-It truck will be on site to assist homeowners with safely disposing of their financial and medical records,” said Mogul. “Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important. There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.”

Goodwill has confirmed they will have their donation truck on location for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring your gently used items to donate when you come to the show.

York County 4H Clubs will be collecting non-perishable items and paper goods for the York County Food Bank at Blue Valley also.

Come out Saturday morning for a pancake feed from 8 to 11 a.m. served by the FFA chapter. See you there.

What the Heck

I saw this story the other day and it reminded me of my teenage years and some negotiations with my Dad about driving….

A teenage boy had just passed his driving test and asked his Dad if he could start using the family car.

The Dad said he’d make a deal with his son, “You bring your grades up from a C to a B average, study your Bible a little and get your hair cut. Then we’ll talk about the car”

The boy thought about that for a moment, decided he’d settle for the offer and they agreed on it.

After about six weeks, the Dad said, “Son, you’ve brought your grades up and I’ve observed that you have been studying your Bible, but I’m disappointed you haven’t had your hair cut.”

The boy said, “You know, Dad, I’ve been thinking about that, and I’ve noticed in my studies of the Bible that Samson had long hair, John the Baptist had long hair, Moses had long hair, and there’s even strong evidence that Jesus had long hair.”

His Dad replied, “Did you also notice that they all walked everywhere they went?”