Business Beat: First year had its challenges

It’s been almost a year ago when York native Brett Gulbrandson returned to York and purchased Baer’s Furniture from Pat and Lisa Eichinger. It’s been a year that he said was not without its challenges but he wouldn’t want to be any other place.

He and his staff plan to celebrate with a first anniversary celebration in January to mark the occasion.

“It’s been great,” said Gulbrandson. “There’s been some ups and downs and we had some challenges with the supply chain but it’s gotten a lot better and we’ve been able to get merchandise a lot quicker.”

One problem he encountered was during the summer when the manufacturers finally started to get caught up with orders but then they delivered all the back ordered merchandise all at once which led into a space problem at the store which has a limited storage area. The staff pulled together and came up with some creative ideas to handle the problem.

“We want to thank the community and our customers for their continued support,” said Gulbrandson. “I especially enjoyed hearing the stories of how long they have been buying at Baer’s.”

One special moment came on the Memorial Day weekend when Cub Baer’s daughter Jeanne stopped into the store when Brett’s daughters happened to be in the store. She told his daughters about the times when she was growing up and helping her dad out in the store.

Gulbrandson said that he and his wife Ashley have settled into the community and that they really enjoyed the opportunities for family time with Chamber and Parks and Recreation activities.

Gulbrandson is looking ahead to his second year at the helm of the stroe. “It’s gone as well or better than what I anticipated,” he said. “Pat and Lisa continue to be great in providing support when I still have questions.”

Here’s a Business Beat wish for a great second year back in York.

Coldwell Banker/NHS Real Estate adds online auction websiteCindi Nickel, Associate Broker for the Coldwell Banker/NHS Real Estate firm in York said the NHS Commercial Division has recently added an online auction website to further the push the company has made in the commercial sector the past several years.

‘The commercial division is separate from the residential service,” said Nickel, “It’s another step beyond to help grow the York business community.” The online auction site will be used to sell commercial buildings and vehicles.

The York office is being assisted in this goal by Steve Arens, Broker/Owner of NHS Commercial. Arens, based in Lincoln, is in his second decade of real estate services in the commercial property industry. His background also includes franchise and local business ownership, land and property development, farmland ownership and sales services.

At NHS Commercial, Arens is utilizing all of this experience to focus his efforts in Tenant/Landlord and Buyers/Sellers services in the areas of office space, medical facilities and retail properties.

“A big part of my role is in training and development to help broaden the agents’ role in helping grow York,” said Arens. “York is a great community and we want our commercial services to be a win-win for the community.”

“If this town wants to see new businesses in town, we are more than happy to further those conversations with potential business owners,” he added.

Nickel said that NHS has been more active on the commercial side in the past couple of years and their goal is to try and let people know that these services are available through the company.

“We want to help the business owners and potential owners working in conjunction with YCDC and area leaders,” said Nickel. “That includes helping find grants and providing education to help them learn the processes needed. The ultimate goal is to help make them successful.”

The Coldwell Banker/NHS Real Estate office is located at 128 E. 5th Street, York and can be reached by calling 402-363-1123.5

Ag Conference will be Thursday January 12Every year, the York Chamber is proud to host the York Ag Conference (formerly York Ag Expo) for area agricultural producers. During this event, attendees can visit with vendors offering ways they can enhance their agribusiness. The event is being held at the Holthus Convention Center.

This year, attendees will have opportunities to visit with experts on topics such as agronomy, meteorology, policy, etc. Vendors and attendees are all welcome to join in the conversations that will take place.

Producers also receive access to certification and recertification trainings for chemical and pesticide applications, making it easy to stay up-to-date on the information needed year after year.

Throughout the day, there will be coffee and light snacks with a catered lunch being served partway through the day. The day will come to a close with a casual social hour for both attendees and vendors.

Go the following link to sign up to attend this year’s York Ag Conference: https://yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/.

What the Heck

Hopefully everyone got through the Christmas weekend okay and everyone got what they wanted when that gift was opened. Here at the Sjuts household the presents are still under the tree, the turkey is still in the fridge and the soups haven’t been made as the Ohio relatives won’t be here until Wednesday and the Hartington crew has holiday basketball tournaments this week.

That’s what happens when part of the family moves 12 hours away and the “bigs grandkids” are in high school with all the accompanying activities. You have Christmas when it works, not necessarily when the calendar hits December 25.