Business Beat: Fillman Insurance Agency sold

It’s the end of an era. Well, sort of. It’s the end to over 100 years where members of the Fillman family have owned the insurance agency that now resides at 503 N. Lincoln Avenue, York. As of January 1, Karla (Fillman) Ott and her husband LeRoy have sold the agency to Kroeker & Kroeker Insurance based in Henderson.

However, the York agency’s name will continue as Fillman Insurance Agency and Karla and LeRoy will continue to be affiliated with the agency for the time being.

“Kroeker & Kroeker is a good fit for the agency,” said Karla. “The two offices have the same ideology and we do a lot of things the same.”

“Our two sons didn’t have any interest in returning and taking over,” added LeRoy. “It made sense to start looking down the line.”

Karla said that they had a conversation with the marketing guy at Farmers Mutual of Nebraska that if he knew anyone in the insurance world that would be interested in purchasing the agency to let them know. Farmers Mutual is one of the main companies that Fillman’s use and has been affiliated with the Fillman Agency since its inception.

On the other hand, Steve Stebbing of Kroeker & Kroeker said they were also having a conversation with the same person that if he knew of any agency that was available, they would be interested. “We were on the other side looking to grow,” said Stebbing. “So it really worked out to both our benefit.”

“We’ve dealt closely with Fillman’s over the years,” said Greg Bergen of Kroeker & Kroeker. “We share Karla and LeRoy’s dedication to customer service and our philosophies and culture are the same.”

“We will work to provide the same service that clients of Fillman Insurance have come to expect,” said Stebbing.

As noted earlier, it brings an end to over 100 years of ownership of the agency by the Fillman family. Karla’s grandfather Henry L. Fillman started the agency back in 1922. Her father Warren B. Fillman then took over in 1953. Karla and LeRoy joined the agency in 1991 and purchased the agency from Warren in the late 1990’s.

The Fillman agency hit its 100th anniversary back in April 2022 but Karla said the building front was undergoing some renovation so they didn’t celebrate at that time. She is confident the agency will be in good hands going forward into the next 100 years under the new ownership.

“We are very similar companies and adding Fillman Insurance will be a very good fit,” said Bergen. “We want to be a good partner with the York community as we look to continue to build and grow.”

Fillman Insurance can be reached by calling 402-362-3607.

Ag Conference will be Thursday January 12Every year, the York Chamber is proud to host the York Ag Conference (formerly York Ag Expo) for area agricultural producers. During this event, attendees can visit with vendors offering ways they can enhance their agribusiness. The event is being held at the Holthus Convention Center.

This year, attendees will have opportunities to visit with experts on topics such as agronomy, meteorology, policy, etc. Vendors and attendees are all welcome to join in the conversations that will take place.

Producers also receive access to certification and recertification trainings for chemical and pesticide applications, making it easy to stay up-to-date on the information needed year after year.

Throughout the day, there will be coffee and light snacks with a catered lunch being served partway through the day. The day will come to a close with a casual social hour for both attendees and vendors.

Go the following link to sign up to attend this year’s York Ag Conference: https://yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/.

What the HeckHave you made any New Year’s resolutions for this new year of 2023? Eat less? Work out more? Manage money better? According to an article I recently read was that most resolutions don’t make it out of the month of January.

A long time ago, I determined that New Year’s resolutions were a waste of time. I mean, most resolutions are things that you should be doing already, right? So, my last New Year’s resolution that I made quite a few years ago was to never again make any resolutions.

That one I was able to keep.