Business Beat: Fifty-six years and counting at Gene’s Barber Shop

Gene Mulinix thinks he’s second or third but he’s definitely in the top five as far as the longest tenured business person in downtown York. He has been a barber in York since August of 1966, a tenure that will hit 57 years later this year.

His Gene’s Barber Shop is located at 610 Grant Avenue, York and he knows the way because that’s where he’s been ever since he’s been cutting hair in York.

He arrived here from Hebron where his father was also a barber and joined Ray Hansen at his shop in 1966. Six years later he purchased the shop and has been going strong ever since.

“There’s been a lot of transition over the years in terms of hair styles,” said Mulinix. He especially remembered the late 1960’s and early 70’s when teenagers started to wear their hair a little longer. He remembers getting phone calls from parents asking him to make sure he cut their teenagers hair a little shorter. But he said he listened to his teenage customers saying they were the ones in the chair and he wanted to make sure they would come back.

Mulinix works on a first come, first served walk-in basis. Being a customer of Gene’s, I know that sometimes there’s three or four customers sitting there waiting their turn but nobody seems to care.

The barber shop is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Mulinix said that no one day stands out as busier than the others. “Sometimes it depends on the weather,” he added.

Mulinix also said that he took the radio out of the shop a long time ago, saying there’s a lot more conversation with and between customers as a result.

Those customers don’t only come from the York area either. He estimates that over 40% of his customers come from over ten miles away saying he has regular customers that come from as far away as Lincoln, Crete, Columbus and Hebron. He mentioned that a lot of smaller towns have lost barber shops over the years.

“My customers have been very loyal over the years,” said Mulinix. “I’ve had a lot of two and three generation customers and I appreciate all of them.”

If he ever decides to quit barbering, he could turn his shop into a rock shop. The south wall of his shop is full of displays of rocks and arrowheads he has collected over the years. It’s a hobby that he started with his father back when Gene was in 5th grade. He also has spent countless hours over the years as a scout leader here in York.

But quitting won’t happen anytime soon. “I’m gonna keep going as long as I can,” said Mulinix. “They’re probably going to have to carry me out of here. I may never get rich but it’s provided me with a good living.”

You can reach him at the barber shop by calling 402-362-4040.

Cornerstone Bank

honors sixty-seven

at recognition dinner

On Monday, January 23 Cornerstone Bank held its annual Employee Recognition Dinner at the York Country Club. Recognition gifts were presented to sixty-seven honorees at that time.

Employees who were recognized for five years of service include Jolene Franks, Leslie Faris, Alicia Garbers, Angie Jameson, Candy Rathe, Michelle Sweet, Cheri Giannou, Rhett Grancer, Mollie Jensen, Lisa Dey, Molly Dey, Kelley Nelson, Charlie Trauger, Nancy Pekar, Linda Suhr, Chris Kamm, Paul Fujan, Tim Gardner, Linda Crays, Susan Libich, Wes Obermier, Amanda Anderson, Alan Hromas, Kristen Pfeifer, Dan Reardon, Russ Heine, Tanner Schwanz, Brittney Reinsch, Cassi Johansen, Cathy Johnson, Renee Konwinski, Teresa Carey, Teresa Jurgensen and Tiffany Hedge.

Employees who were recognized for ten years of service included Andrea Ortegren, Colleen Butterfield, Julia Owen, Kari Bahe, Angela Smith, Carol Pearson, Dixie Drohman, Leisa Bohling, Lori Schroeder, Cody Holoch, Patty Wiehn, August Richters, Pepper Papineau and Dalia Covarrubias.

Fifteen year honorees were LaDonna Pendleton, Kelly Kadavy, Aaron Purvis, Gene Oxley, Brittany Hansen, Alicia Gundlach.

Those recognized for 20 years were Merna Driewer, Richard McDougall, Dana Matzner, Cindy Quiring, Lisa Howell, Mandy Hengelfelt and Steve Scavo.

Shawn Fowler was a 25-year honoree and Marc Haggadone was recognized for 30 years of service.

Denise Gruber was a 45- year honoree while Carol Miller was recognized for 50 years.

Members of the Board of Directors that were recognized were Tim Lichti for five years and Candy Otte for ten years.

What the heck?

‘American Pickers’ on the History Channel is one of my favorite TV shows. The show follows Mike Wolfe and others on their travels around the country buying “old stuff” from a variety of customers.

On this Wednesday’s episode, Wolfe and his brother Robbie will be shown at Pioneer Village in Minden, Nebraska going through some Quonset huts at the Harold Warp creation that hasn’t been opened in over 50 years.

I’m sure just about everyone out there reading this column has made a visit or two to Pioneer Village over the years or have seen the large billboards on the interstate touting the attraction.

The episode will air at 8 p.m. this Wednesday on the History Channel. I’ll be watching.