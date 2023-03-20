It was a baby tsunami. Carlee (Beaver) Carter, the owner of Little Cubs Daycare said that quite a few families who already had children at the daycare were expecting new additions last fall. Since current family customers who already had kids at the daycare were guaranteed a spot, she needed to find more room.

That lead to Carter opening a new infant center division in the small building located directly north of the Grand Central Foods. That infant center which opened in August, 2022 is currently at capacity with 12 infants, watched over by three teachers.

“It was a full-blown baby explosion,” said Carter. “We are currently at full capacity there and at the main facility (417 N. Lincoln Avenue) where we have 42 children.”

Carter said she is currently looking for a larger space and ideally it would be in the 10,000 square foot range. “That would allow us to do everything we want to do and have it under one roof,” she added.

Carter also started a new pre-school transportation service this past August. A van was purchased and she picks up and delivers pre-schoolers from any licensed daycare in town to one of three different preschools in York.

Right now there is an average of 30 kids/parents that take advantage of this service. She is currently signing up spots for next school year and if you would like to get on that list you can call 402-366-8403.

Full-time director Kaylee McIlravy handles the majority of the day-to-day scheduling of the 10 full-times and 8 part-time employees along with most of the parent interactions which allows Carter the time to provide this service.

New surgeons added to York General lineup

York General is pleased to announce the welcoming of Dr. Caleb Schroeder and Dr. Jared Dietze from Hastings General Surgery, to the surgery team.

Dr. Schroeder is a board-certified general surgeon and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He grew up in the Blue Hill area. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Doane College in Crete, and his Medical Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 2010.

He completed his general surgery residency at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Schroeder was one of two general surgeons in North America to be awarded with the Oweida Scholarship in 2022, which is given by the American College of Surgeons as a recognition of their work in a rural setting.

Dr. Schroeder has a special interested in medical education and is a strong advocate of recruitment for rural medicine.

Dr. Jared Dietze is a member of the American College of Surgeons and is certified in Advanced Trauma Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

He graduated from Hastings High School, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Nebraska Lincoln and his Medical Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 2017. He completed his general surgery residency at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2022.

Dr. Schroeder and Dr. Dietze provide a variety of general surgery procedures including: diseases of the gallbladder, breast, skin, lymph nodes, skin cancer, wound care, hemorrhoids, small and large bowel.

They perform a variety of laparoscopic procedures, hernia surgeries, remove skin masses, and preform colonoscopies and upper endoscopies. They also are the only general surgeons outside of Omaha that are involved in training surgery residents. They will begin seeing patients on March 29, 2023.

VIBE @ 5 to be held today

All are welcome to attend the York Chamber VIBE @ 5 hosted at Allo Fiber located at 611 N Lincoln Avenue, York today, March 21 from 4:30 — 6:00 p.m. This was rescheduled from the original date of last Thursday.

Allo is an all-fiber internet, TV, and phone provider for residential and businesses. At ALLO, they believe businesses and homes deserve world-class internet, crystal-clear TV and dependable phone services.

ALLO’s goal is to impact the communities they serve, enabling residents and businesses to establish economic growth, stay competitive in the business world, and improve the quality of life for all.

Come to VIBE @ 5 and meet some of the ALLO Team that is here in York to serve you.

What the Heck Do you like to stand in lines? I don’t know many people who do. I know I don’t necessarily enjoy it.

Seems there are ways to get around it though. You have the people who send one person to get in line and then 4 or 5 family members/friends come strolling up and join them. You know…the ole “We’re with him”. Not a fan of those folks.

We were in line last week waiting to get in the Devaney Center for the Friday Hartington CC basketball game. We had gotten there early because I wanted a close parking spot as we had to dash after the game to get over to PBA for the York boys game.

We were about ten people back from the doors waiting with maybe a couple of hundred people in the total line and having a nice conversation with another couple when we noticed a couple of little ole ladies, one with a cane, that came up and stood about 30 feet off to the side talking.

Five minutes later they were about 20 feet to the side and in another five minutes they were about 10 feet to the side. By the time the doors were opened, there they were, sliding in right ahead of us.

They apologized as they went in but I’m pretty sure this wasn’t their first “butting in line rodeo”. It was fine and there are thousands of seats in the Devaney Center. The couple we were chatting with said something about if it wasn’t for the cane, they might have told them to head for the back of the line. When I get older, I just might have to get me one of those canes.