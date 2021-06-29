Business Beat: 34th Treasure Hunt to kick off next Tuesday

I heard from an old friend over the weekend. My phone buzzed on Sunday afternoon and guess who was on the other end of the line? Our ole buddy Pirate Jim.

He was on his way to York again for the start of the 34th York News-Times Treasure Hunt which kicks off on Tuesday, July 6. He wouldn’t exactly tell me where he was, but he just wanted to make sure the sheets in the downstairs bedroom were washed and was also wondering if the refrigerator was stocked up with all his favorites.

You can find all the details of this year’s hunt in today’s Advantage section and the main thing you need to do this week if you plan on hunting is to get into one of the sponsoring businesses and get registered. If you find the medallion and you are registered, you’ll get twice the amount in Chamber checks as opposed to not being registered.

I asked the good pirate what he’s been up to the past year since last year’s hunt and as usual, he didn’t furnish a whole lot of details. “Been here and there,” he said. “It’s probably better if you don’t know where I’ve been and what I’ve been doing. That way they can’t charge you as an accessory.”