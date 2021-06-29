Business Beat: 34th Treasure Hunt to kick off next Tuesday

I heard from an old friend over the weekend. My phone buzzed on Sunday afternoon and guess who was on the other end of the line? Our ole buddy Pirate Jim.
He was on his way to York again for the start of the 34th York News-Times Treasure Hunt which kicks off on Tuesday, July 6. He wouldn’t exactly tell me where he was, but he just wanted to make sure the sheets in the downstairs bedroom were washed and was also wondering if the refrigerator was stocked up with all his favorites.
You can find all the details of this year’s hunt in today’s Advantage section and the main thing you need to do this week if you plan on hunting is to get into one of the sponsoring businesses and get registered. If you find the medallion and you are registered, you’ll get twice the amount in Chamber checks as opposed to not being registered.
I asked the good pirate what he’s been up to the past year since last year’s hunt and as usual, he didn’t furnish a whole lot of details. “Been here and there,” he said. “It’s probably better if you don’t know where I’ve been and what I’ve been doing. That way they can’t charge you as an accessory.”
He did mention that he was surprised to be once again heading back to York to hide the medallion and again provide the clues for the hunt as 2021 will be the 34th year in a row people have hunted for and found the medallion. I reminded him that it would actually be the 35th hunt that he’s helped with as the News-Times held two hunts in one year on the 30th anniversary of the Treasure Hunt.
“I’ve run into some strange things going on late at night when I was out hiding or checking on the medallion,” said the Pirate. “There was that one time in Foster Park when I was hiding it in the vines on the pergola down there and a bunch of teenagers came in about 10-15 feet away at two in the morning.”
“I’ve also seen a lot of wildlife out running around after dark,” he added. “Not that I’m out running around that late anymore. I am getting a little older all the time.”
There will be a change this year in the manner you can get an extra bonus clue so make sure you pay attention to the details. So once again, get registered, get excited and then get out and hunt. Ask any of the people that have found the medallion over the years and ask them how they felt when they finally laid their hands on the elusive medallion.
I’ll bet each and everyone of them can still give you the smallest details on their find. Happy Hunting!
Cornerstone Bank launches Exchange Your Change 5% bonus
Cornerstone Bank launched a coin buyback program called Exchange Your Change on Friday, June 25. The buyback program will be available to both customers and non-customers for a limited time.
Exchange Your Change gives a 5% cash back bonus on all coin that is either deposited or exchanged for cash at any Cornerstone Bank. This means whatever amount of change that is brought in, whether it be $5 or $500, a 5% bonus will be paid out to the customer. For example, if a customer brings in $100 in coin, that customer will get an additional $5 as a bonus.
“Recently our coin orders have been limited by the Federal Reserve and banks are dealing with a coin shortage,” said Marj Steever, Vice President of Retail Banking at Cornerstone Bank in York. “Providing coin to our customers is a very important service. This buyback program will help our customers so they have the coin they need to operate their businesses.”
The Exchange Your Change 5% Bonus is available for a limited time. Customers are encouraged to bring in coin sooner rather than later before the bonus ends.
So, it looks like it might be time to take that big jug of coins you’ve been saving and get down to Cornerstone Bank.
What the Heck: I think I could get used to this. My lovely bride retired from the working world at the end of May and aside from the transition to a fixed income, it has proven to have improved my lot in life also.
I haven’t touched the lawn mower in probably three weeks. In fact, as I finish up on this column on Monday afternoon, she is outside right now mowing down the grass, occasional weeds and a few hundred pin oak trees that have sprung up in the front lawn.
Someone this past week asked me, “Does she mow in a straight line?” To which I replied, ”I don’t really care, I never did.”
Thanks honey.