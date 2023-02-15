It was time to get away. By the time that you are reading this column we will have returned from a two-week trip to see friends in Texas and Arizona. We had been invited for a couple of years and decided this was the year to get away from the cold and make the trek south and southwest.

Of course, it makes it a little easier now that both of us have retired from the work world. It also makes this column show up a little late this week though.

We started out a couple of weeks ago on February 1 to head south to see Doug and Sue George who have a winter place down in Port Isabel, Texas. The only wrong with that date was the ice storm that was making its way across Oklahoma and Texas. That ended up delaying us a day or so as we tried to get behind the storm. We made it as far as Norman, Oklahoma the first day which was the northern edge of the ice.

There was some serious ice damage in northern Texas and we saw a lot of tree damage along the way. It also made it a little dangerous the second day on the road. You really had to watch out as sheets of ice would fly off the tops of the semi-trucks and come flying.

We made it to Corpus Christi the second night after a tour of backwoods Texas as we ventured off the interstate to miss stalled traffic due to an accident ahead. Interesting at the least. It was also where we punked our daughters. After eating at a cool sports bar alongside a table of cops, we left to find their squad cars parked close to ours.

We took a picture of me assuming the position against the side of the police car and sent it to the girls with the message – “This is Mom…Rough night in Corpus Christi….he gets out of jail in the morning”. We got several text messages as in “What is going on” and left them hanging a couple of minutes before letting them know they had been punked. I never saw Linda laugh so hard before.

We finally made it to the Georges the third morning and settled in at their cozy, waterfront winter home at the Long Island Village. It is situated right on the intercoastal waterway and you can sit on the deck and watch the dolphins swim by or the huge barges getting pushed down the water by tugboats.

Also, it appeared that maybe one of Pirate Jim’s ships might dock directly across from their home. Not sure, but Doug thought that he might have seen the wily ole pirate on deck.

We spent the next couple of days doing some sightseeing with Doug and Sue which included a tour of South Padre Island and a trip over to the STARBASE facility where Elon Musk fires off some of his rockets in the SpaceX program.

Those days also involved some golf, including one day at the River Bend golf course at Brownville where Doug and I had the opportunity to hit over the Rio Grande River sending an old ProV1 into Mexico. It would have been better if I hadn’t accidently hit my next real shot into the Rio Grande.

We also took a trip on Doug’s boat out to some of their best fishing spots in the Gulf. We saw quite a few dolphins on that trip which is something that a lot of tourists spend a lot of money to take dolphin viewing boat rides.

And the seafood. Excellent places to eat. Joes, Lobos and Dirty Al’s. All great and can’t wait to go back sometime.

After several days there we took off west heading for Gus and Jeani Gustafson’s home in Green Valley, Arizona. That involved a lot of miles of West Texas and desert. That might be where one of those self-driving vehicles would come in handy. There’s only so many miles of mesquite and sagebrush one can take before it makes you want to take a nap.

We got to the Gustafson’s lovely desert home a week ago on Tuesday and fell in love with the mountain view they have every day of the year.

Our visit there also revolved around golf, both at their home course San Ignacio Golf Club and another; Canola Ranch Golf Club…both of which are easily accessible by golf cart from their home.

I had too many experiences with the desert landscape for my comfort but it was a lot better playing golf than scooping snow. You just have to watch out for the cactus. All of them. Seems like there were six or seven different varieties that were waiting to stick their pointy spines into various parts of your body.

The highlight of our visit there was last Saturday when they took us for a hike in the hoodoos at the Chiricahua National Monument. The hoodoos are often called “The Wonderland of Rocks” and features magnificent rhyolite rock formations formed when an ancient volcano erupted.

Over the years erosion has helped create rock columns and huge rock formations seemingly balanced on a smaller stem. It was breathtaking. And the up and down hiking trails literally took your breath away also.

One funny moment occurred right when we where getting started on the hike when an elderly man with a walker asked for some help. His friend had gone to the restroom, locked the door and then the door wouldn’t unlock as the handle was broken.

We were trying to help, Gus was calling the ranger station and Linda, trying to help keep the situation calm said to the guy inside, “My name is Linda, what’s your name?”. To which the guy inside who was keeping a good mood replied, “Why, are you trying to pick me up.” To which I said, “I hope not. I’m her husband and I’m right here.”

He finally got something turned just right with his pocketknife and escaped. When we got back from the hike, there was a ranger there fixing the handle so maybe nobody else found themselves in the same situation the next couple of days.

But then it was time to head back to York and weather again changed our plans a little. We had planned on coming up through Colorado but an impending snow storm changed that to heading east into Oklahoma and up through Kansas.

Good times, great friends, great food and looking forward to doing it again some time. Afterall, we can handle it; 3,677 miles in the car together and we’re still talking to each other.