Business Beat -- Yorkfest went well

“The weekend went fantastic” said Madonna Mogul, York chamber executive director, in talking about the Yorkfest weekend that just got over. She said that most events had good attendance and that the people in charge of the various events were excited to see people come back out in droves after the 2020 COVID year.
The streets were packed for the parade on Saturday morning and the street fair on 6th Street remained busy even after the parade was over. I have to admit that I wasn’t in on any of it as we had a trip planned out west to visit relatives.
Mogul said the car show had over 30 entries and the brick building contest also had over 30 participants.
Friday morning’s prayer breakfast was packed according to Mogul and the crowd stayed overtime to listen to Ron Brown’s message. Congratulations to Marilyn Jackman and Lonnie Berger who were crowned Yorkfest queen and king for the coming year. Both well deserved.
Mogul said now that Yorkfest is completed the chamber staff is moving on to the next big thing on the Chamber calendar which is the Sip & Stroll taking place on Thursday evening, Oct. 7. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office.
This originally used to happen in the spring but due to COVID-19 last year it was moved to the fall and the merchants involved requested the fall date remain. Don’t miss out, get your tickets today.
McLean Beef Grand Opening
You’ve seen the stories in the News-Times last month on the new McLean Beef meat locker operation located at 3208 S. Lincoln Avenue, York. They are now ready to show off what they’ve been doing out there with a Grand Opening this Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting with an Open House to follow. The public is invited to join in helping celebrate the opening of their new meat locker.
Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the appointments of the following officers at their recent meeting.
Aaron Purvis was named Vice-President/Loans for Cornerstone Bank. Purvis is a native of McCook, Nebraska and started at Cornerstone in 2007. He has worked as a loan officer, assistant manager and manager for Central City, and most recently as Central Region President for Cornerstone Bank during that time. Purvis is a graduate of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a bachelor degree in finance. He and his wife, Jill, have three children and reside on an acreage south of Central City.
A.J. Bergen was named Central Region President for Cornerstone Bank. Bergen is a native of Henderson and started at Cornerstone in the Management Trainee Program in 2006. He has worked as a Loan Officer and Vice President and Manager for Cornerstone Bank in Sutton during that time. Bergen is a graduate of Chadron State College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Agriculture and Business Economics. He is also a graduate of the NBA/KBA Agricultural Lending School. He and his wife, Jami, have three children and reside in Sutton.
Lana Hoffschneider was named Central Region Vice-President at Cornerstone. Hoffschneider was employed at Cornerstone Bank from 2003-2012 having served as a Branch Manager in Waco and Business Development area. She returned to Cornerstone Bank in 2018 as the Assistant Vice President of the Central Region and then Central and West Region Vice-President. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a major in Agribusiness. She and her husband, Chad, have three children and live on a farm near Waco.
Laura Johnson was named West Region Vice-President of Cornerstone Bank. Johnson was employed at Cornerstone Bank from 2013 until 2017. After moving to Kansas in 2017, she was Senior Branch Manager for the Sunflower Bank in Salina, Kansas until the present time. Laura returned to Cornerstone Bank in 2021 as the Central and West Region Vice-President. She is a graduate of York College with a degree in Business Administration. She and her husband, Andrew, have one son and reside in York.
Natalie Demuth was named Vice-President/Commercial Loans/SAFE Act Officer for Cornerstone Bank in York. Demuth is a York County native and started with Cornerstone Bank in 2004. She went through the Management Trainee Program in 2010 and has worked as the Assistant to the Senior Vice-President/Lending and most recently as Vice-President/Commercial Loans/SAFE Act Officer in that time. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in Advertising. She and her husband, Collin, have two sons and reside in York.
Sarah Tyner was named Loan Operations and Document Management Officer in York. Tyner started with Cornerstone Bank in 2015 in the document scanning area and transferred to the Lending Department where she served until accepting the Document Management Officer position in 2020. She is a native of Iowa and a graduate of Denison High School. Tyner and her family reside in Gresham.
Chris Brewster was named Correspondent Loan Officer in York. Brewster is a native of Butte, Nebraska and started at Cornerstone Bank in April of 2020 in the Financial Trainee Program. He has been working as an Agricultural Loan Officer in York prior to accepting this transfer to Correspondent Lending. Brewster is a graduate of South Dakota State University with a major in Art & Sciences and a Business minor. He and his wife, Kelli, and three small children reside in York.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
Whoops!
I used to tell my ad staff at the York News-Times back in the day that when we make a mistake, it’s not just between two people. We were so proud of our mistakes that we would send them out to thousands of households in the area.
Well, I did it again. In last week’s column piece on York native Austin Burk taking over the Monolith plant I misspelled his mother’s name. His mom is Shauna Burk here from York. I apologize and plead senioritis. I’ve known Shauna for many, many years and just blew it.
Zephyr Fest is this weekend
“Rockin for a Reason” is coming this Saturday with Zephyr Fest. If you like good music you’ll want to make your way to the York County Fairgrounds grandstand after the Oklahoma game to see six bands.
It’s a freewill donation event hosted by the Bridging the Gap Benefit Committee with the proceeds going to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground that will be built up at Mincks Park in East York.
The event starts at 2 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. featuring the following bands; Fox Paw, Sock Party, Hall County Incident, Kyle Sayler Band, Blinker Fluid and York’s own Iron Zephyr.
Bring your lawn chairs and BYOB refreshments and come and have fun. There will be Food Truck vendors at the event so also bring your appetites.
Oh yeah, bring a little cash along also to help make this playground a reality.
What the heck?
We headed out west this past weekend and part of the trip was taking in the York/McCook football game. We had a great nephew playing for the Bison and sat with our nephew and his wife on the McCook side. It was a little hard not being too vocal when the Dukes did something good. I wanted the Dukes to win and have Weston play a good game when he was in. We only got half of it.