Business Beat -- Yorkfest went well

“The weekend went fantastic” said Madonna Mogul, York chamber executive director, in talking about the Yorkfest weekend that just got over. She said that most events had good attendance and that the people in charge of the various events were excited to see people come back out in droves after the 2020 COVID year.

The streets were packed for the parade on Saturday morning and the street fair on 6th Street remained busy even after the parade was over. I have to admit that I wasn’t in on any of it as we had a trip planned out west to visit relatives.

Mogul said the car show had over 30 entries and the brick building contest also had over 30 participants.

Friday morning’s prayer breakfast was packed according to Mogul and the crowd stayed overtime to listen to Ron Brown’s message. Congratulations to Marilyn Jackman and Lonnie Berger who were crowned Yorkfest queen and king for the coming year. Both well deserved.

Mogul said now that Yorkfest is completed the chamber staff is moving on to the next big thing on the Chamber calendar which is the Sip & Stroll taking place on Thursday evening, Oct. 7. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office.