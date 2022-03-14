Business Beat -- York native son flourishing on the Georgia coast

York native Zach Rath, from about high school on, always had in the back of his mind that someday he wanted to own and operate a bed and breakfast. Along with his wife Carrie, he’s been doing just that for the past nine years or so down in Darien, Georgia.

By the time you read this column, Linda and I will be on our way home from spending a delightful four days and three nights as Zach and Carrie’s guests at the Open Gates Bed & Breakfast located in Darien.

Zach, who is the son of Heidi Boettcher-Rath and Glen Rath, grew up in York and attended Emmanuel-Faith School through the seventh grade. These days, he gives back by donating a stay at the Open Gates for the school’s annual fundraiser auction held annually in November. We were lucky enough to be the recipient for the 2020 event and made the trip a part of my retirement celebration.

“I’m happy to help the school by doing this every year,” said Zach. “But I’m also doing it for me. It feels good to keep connected to the York community where I grew up.”

After graduating from York High School in 1997, Zach went on to Southeast Community College in Lincoln where he earned an Associates Degree in Food Service Management and Culinary Arts. Along the way he worked in several food service jobs ranging from bussing tables at Chances “R” Restaurant to working at the Knoll’s Country Club and Valentino’s in Lincoln.

After graduation from SCC and wanting to see the world he applied to agencies that hired crews to work on cruise lines. He signed on with a company that ran 150-passenger ships, one on the west coast and one on the east coast.

“The schedule there was three months on and then one month off,” said Zach. He also did service on a river boat in Europe for a season.

“I burned out a little bit then and ended up moving to New Zealand for a year where I backpacked across the country,” he added.

Returning to the states, he went back to the water where he spent the next ten years being the chef on private motor yachts for four or five different agencies/owners over that time period.

“I liked that much better,” said Zach. “It gave me a lot more freedom to plan menus and do things the way I wanted.” During that time, Newport, Rhode Island served as his home base during the summer and during the winter season he would head south to Fort Lauderdale, Florida or St Marten.

It was during one of those times in Fort Lauderdale that he met Carrie in 2010 where she worked in real estate management. The two had a long-distance relationship for a couple of years with Carrie often flying to ports when Zach had some downtime.

“We knew that for our relationship to move forward we would have to transition Zach back to land,” said Carrie. It was then when the bed and breakfast idea that had always been in the back of Zach’s mind came to the front.

They looked for B & B locations in the Savannah area before coming across the Open Gates location which was for sale in Darien. That was in 2013 and they closed on the property in August of that year.

“It completely changed our lives,” said Zach. “We have been blessed here in Darien and the people are so nice here. It was nice to get back to a smaller community.”

The history of the Open Gates house reflects the history of the Darien community. The original part of the house was built in 1876 during the reconstruction of the city as Darien was burned to the ground during the Civil War. It was built by a wealthy timber man named Isaac Means Aikens as timber was the main industry in Darien after the war.

The original bed and breakfast started in 1987 and passed through one more owner before Zach and Carrie purchased the property in 2013. The bed and breakfast features five guest rooms and can accommodate up to 12 people for any one night.

From our perspective, we couldn’t have had a better time anywhere else. Zach is an award-winning chef and the breakfasts we enjoyed during our stay were outstanding and you end up meeting some very interesting people along the way. He and Carrie are very gracious and helpful in pointing out places to go and things to see while staying in Darien.

That included the chocolate shop across the street, the King George state historical site, the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, St. Simon Island, Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island and maybe our favorite, the Waterfront Wine & Gourmet shop with the small bar in the back where all the locals gather. Zach said it was Darien’s version of the “Cheers” bar where everyone knows your name. We made it down there several times during our stay there. Met some great people.

And all those people we met in Darien had nothing but good things to say about Zach and Carrie. Just my humble opinion here but they seem to have reached “pillars of the community” status in Darien. They have added another operation, the Dockside Inn, to their holdings and maybe best of all, are interested in bringing a “Treasure Hunt” to the Darien community.

Zach said they would love to host more people from the York area so if you’re looking for a great restful vacation spot where you’ll have a great time and enjoy some great breakfasts, some great seafood and make some great new friends, why not give him a call at 954-336-9213. You’ll be glad you did.