Business Beat -- York native joins Metz Mortuary staff

Coming back home to work was always the end goal for Jeana (Hoffschneider) Young and that goal was fulfilled in October when she joined the staff at Metz Mortuary here in York.

Young is a York native and the daughter of Teresa Hoffschneider and the late Lynn Hoffschneider. She grew up in York and graduated from York High School in 2008. She went off to the University of Nebraska – Kearney where she earned a bachelor degree in Natural and Social Sciences with an emphasis in criminal justice. She then spent five years working in the criminal justice field before a personal tragedy in her life changed her perspective 360 degrees.

That is when she started a mortuary science program at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado. After graduating from that program in 2018 she began to work at Lincoln Memorial Mortuary & Cemetery.

“I started at the bottom there while studying and waiting until I got my license,” said Young. She lived in Lincoln with husband Travis for about a year before the decision was made to made to move back to York. She continued to commute back and forth to Lincoln the remaining time she worked at Lincoln Memorial.

“I had continued to keep in touch with Jon and Misty Brouillette the last couple of years and the stars finally aligned to join them here at Metz,” said Young. “I met a lot of good people in Lincoln but it was time to come home. We like living in a smaller community and it feels more personal working here.”

“We are tickled to have Jeana here on staff,” said Jon Brouillette. “She’s experienced and likes to stay busy. She’s been a big help and we’re glad she’s here.”

Young and her husband Travis have two children: Everett who is three years old and Eva who is 11 months. They enjoy thrifting, going to antique stores and always hit the annual Junk Jaunt.

“We feel York is a safer community,” said Young. “It’s where we want to raise our family.”

Coat drive up and running

The York General Wellness Center is conducting a winter coat drive now through November 18. The Wellness Center is accepting coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens for children, women and men. The coats will be collected in a box located at the entrance to the Wellness Center.

All they ask is that the coats be clean and in good condition and/or new. Please make sure all buttons, snaps and zippers work on the coats. The items collected will be then dispersed locally to those in need. If you have any questions, you can contact Chris at the Wellness Center.

Here’s your chance to share the holidays with someone less fortunate than you.

Free car washes for vets and military personnel

16th Street Car Wash will provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program on Friday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This program has been provided by 16th Street Car Wash for multiple years.

Washes will be given rain or shine. The free washes are given to honor and recognize those who have and are serving in the armed forces. 16th Street Car Wash, owned by Jon and Joan Strong, is proud to have been participating in the Grace for Vets program for several years.

“This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the free washes, it’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country,” says Jon Strong. “Our employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”

Grace For Vets was founded by Mike Mountz, former owner of Cloister Wash & Lube, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania in 2004. Mountz vowed to find a way to honor veterans when he served and saw first-hand amputees and the seriously wounded at the Veterans Hospital in Valley Forge, PA.

Several years after opening his first car wash, he started the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program. With the help of car washes across the country who participate, more and more military servicemen and women are recognized each year through this program.

What the Heck:

With the exception of a 9-month stint in the early 1980s we have lived in Nebraska our entire life. We have traveled extensively throughout the United States and we’ve traveled out of the country numerous times over the years.

But until this past weekend we had not been to an iconic place right here in our own state. What was it? Scotts Bluff National Monument overlooking the towns of Gering and Scottsbluff. Also, Chimney Rock located about 30 miles to the east of there.

I don’t know. It always seemed that we were north of there to Crawford and Chadron areas or going west on I-80 which is about 40-some miles to the south. We had just never made it to the actual site.

Well, that changed this past weekend when we headed west to watch grandson Alex play in the C-2 football playoffs against Mitchell which is located several miles west of Scottsbluff.

We spent Friday morning heading up the Summit Road to the top of the Bluff where the views are stunning. We explored several of the trails that head in several different directions at the top and then spent some time at the visitor center learning more about history of the site. Will we go back sometime? You bet.

Best part of the weekend. Watching Alex and the HCC Trojans defeat the Mitchell Tigers…44-14.

(Plus, in Mitchell we got to see the boyhood home of York Country Club pro Bill Thomas)