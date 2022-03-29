Business Beat -- Winquest to retire after 47 years with Cornerstone Bank

It might be April Fool’s Day this Friday, but it’s no joke that Ron Winquest is going to be retiring on that day after almost 47 years of service to Cornerstone Bank in York.

“There’s really no significance to the date,” said Winquest. “It was just time and the 1st was on a Friday so basically I just picked a date.” Cornerstone Bank will honor Winquest with an Open House in the main bank lobby at 6th & Lincoln Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Winquest started his full-time career with the then First National Bank of York in 1975 after graduating from the Grand Island School of Business in Grand Island. While in Grand Island, he worked at Overland National Bank in GI at its drive-through facility which featured safety deposit boxes.

During that time, First National’s Bob Jones and Kelly Holthus came to GI to look at the Overland facility. Holthus knew Winquest from his time working at First National’s east bank drive-through facility during Winquest’s last three years at York High School. The York bank was looking to open at that time what is the bank’s north facility and Holthus asked Winquest if he would be interested in coming back to York to work at that facility which is what happened.

“We certainly appreciate the loyalty of Ron Winquest,” said Holthus. “I remember when we hired him as a part-time student employee to be a teller at our East Drive-up Facility. Ron has left a great impression with our staff with his loyalty over the past 47 years.”

Winquest ran the north and east facilities for a while until he went into the depositor services area and then the operations area under Don Miller.

In 1982 the bank made the decision to purchase its first microcomputer and Winquest was asked to learn how to operate that. “I learned Lotus 1-2-3 and learned how to program which was then used for loan calculations and other processes,” he said.

After Miller retired he then served as operations officer for a while until the bank purchased its first ATM machine in 1983. It was another new process that Winquest was asked to learn and he took over the task of operating the four ATMs that the bank eventually had at that time.

In October 1987, the bank purchased its first mainframe computer to handle in-house data processing and Winquest moved over to run the date center and he has been in the technology information systems side of the bank ever since. He retires as Vice President/Technology.

He was there through the move to the bank’s present technology center located on South Lincoln Avenue, worked there during the Y2K changeover and during the bank’s name change to Cornerstone Bank.

"Ron was an integral part in creating our Technology Center many years ago,” said Zac Holoch, Cornerstone President and CEO. “It has been very successful because of his commitment and dedication. Ron will be missed at Cornerstone Bank. I want to thank him for his 47 years of service and wish him well in his retirement."

“I’m a little apprehensive about this retirement thing,” said Winquest. “But it’s just time and I’ll take it a day at a time and see how it goes.”

“I’ll miss a lot of the people I’ve been able to work with,” he added. “It’s been a pretty good ride and I certainly appreciate the opportunities that have been given me over the years which let me grow along with the bank.”

On a personal note, I’m sure we’ll see him out at the York County Club a little more often where he has served as our golf group’s “social chairman” for a number of years. Ron is the one who plans the several golf trips our group takes every summer/fall and he does a great job at that. Like me, I’m sure by this time next years he’ll have figured out the whole retirement thing and be having a great time.

New attorney at Fillman Law Offices has local roots

Fillman Law Offices in York has a new attorney who has long considered York his home, that being Nathan Heinz.

Heinz is the grandson of Paul Toms who was superintendent of the York Public Schools for 25 years.

Heinz graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law with multiple awards, including the CALI Excellence for the Future awards in Copyright Law and Sports Law for achieving the highest grade in the class. Heinz also attended the Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic for small businesses, gaining experience in setting up Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs.) He is a certified mediator.

Heinz was born in Aurora and has lived in several Nebraska towns but considers York his “born and raised here” home. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University as an undergraduate.

He was a teacher for a time but discovered the law as his true passion. His father, York native Ken Heinz, was superintendent of schools in Osceola and Weeping Water.

He has many relatives in York and is excited to be part of such a thriving community.

Zelazny brings hospice leadership, sales experience to Tabitha

Nonprofit Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, has announced the addition of Shelia Zelazny to their organization as Director of Business Development. In this role, she will supervise the senior living advisory team along with regional business development coordinators and will be based in Kearney.

Zelazny brings a wealth of experience and expertise in sales strategy, growth planning and operational management to Tabitha. Throughout her career — which includes more than eight years in leadership positions for hospice care providers and nearly a decade in sales — she has been responsible for nurturing and developing relationships with referral sources and prospective clients.

She most recently served as an area vice president for hospice outreach in Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

“Shelia comes to us with a strong background in business development,” said Tabitha Chief Operating Officer Katie Lechner. “With her proven experience as an operational leader of hospice agencies — and her remarkable strength as a culture builder and teacher — Shelia has the unique skills required to ensure Tabitha continues to meet the needs of the community now and well into the future.”

“My ideal culture is one where a person’s worth is determined by their willingness to learn new skills and take on new responsibilities that foster the act of serving others,” Zelazny said. “Tabitha provides me with opportunities every day to discover ways to serve Nebraskans and the communities where they live.”

Tabitha has offices in many Nebraska communities including York.

What the heck?

This time the ponies won. We don’t often go to the horse races, maybe two or three times a year, and sometimes we win, sometimes the ponies win. I’m not sure how many bales of hay we purchased this past Saturday, but it was more than one.