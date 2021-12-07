Business Beat -- Wilton and Hansen headed off to retirement

Two long-time members of the York business community have called it quits on the working world and both have retired in the past couple of weeks. Sharon Hansen at Heritage Realtors and Daryl Wilton at Cornerstone Bank have both ridden off into the sunset in their respective fields.

Wilton retires after 29 years at Cornerstone Bank

According to Kelly Holthus, Cornerstone Bank Chairman, Daryl Wilton was a tireless worker. “One thing about Daryl is you never knew when you were going to get an email,” said Holthus. “I don’t know when he slept. Sometimes I got emails from him in the middle of the night at 2 and 4 a.m.”

“Years ago, he worked in York for Farm Credit Services,” he added. “Then Daryl moved to Iowa where he went into banking. Then we later ran an ad for a loan officer and he was hired. We brought him back to York in 1992.”

During his time at the bank, he served on various committees including the Executive Committee and Senior Loan Committee. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 2003. Wilton retired Nov. 23, 2021 with the title of Executive Vice President/Chief Credit Officer.