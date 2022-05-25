Business Beat -- Walford ready to design your home changes

Audrey Walford says “Life is hectic, planning your home doesn’t have to be.” At the end of 2021 she took her training and ten years of drafting and design experience and started Walford Drafting & Design at the rural York home she shares with husband Matt and their twin daughters Klaire and Jori.

In fact, it was when the twins started pre-school that she decided to leave Bonnavilla Homes in Aurora where she had spent the past ten years working as a designer to be closer to home. “That half hour commute each way was just not going to work with the kids getting older,” said Walford.

Opening her own firm was a culmination of the passion she has always had to design and create. After taking architectural drafting classes at York High School and creating a set of plans built by the Building & Trades program in 2004, her passion to become a residential designer grew.

Walford graduated from York High School in 2004 and then received her Bachelors Degree in Architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008 and later received her Masters Degree in Architecture in 2011.

Since then, she has helped homeowners with hundreds of projects. These include small bathroom and kitchen remodels, additions, barn remodels/shops, offices, garages and new homes of all sizes.

“I can help clients visualize their space before construction begins and make sure that the final result is the one they want,” said Walford. She can be contracted through her website which is www.walforddrafting.com or by calling 402.604.0665.

Her and her husband Matt and their twin daughters reside on their family farm near York. In her spare time she loves to spend time outdoors with her family camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, raising livestock, and helping on the family farm. She is the daughter of Kevin Burns and Laurie Olson, both of York.

Cornerstone Investments announces promotion

Cornerstone Investments announced the promotion of the following LPL Financial Advisor for Cornerstone Investments:

Charlie Trauger was named Assistant Vice President of Retail Investments in York. Charlie started at Cornerstone Investments in 2017. A native of Exeter, Nebraska, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

For over 20 years Trauger was involved in the commodity futures and risk management business, in addition to helping out with the family farming operation. He and his wife, Lynette, have two grown children, and reside in York.

Life changes fast

It really hit our family hard this past week when Linda’s brother Larry suddenly passed away while doing what he loved to do… farming. He was planting corn at a field less than one mile from his house when the Good Lord decided it was time to call him to his real home in heaven.

While those of us that are left behind were shocked and saddened at that decision, it’s not up to us.

Linda and I, along with Larry’s family, greatly appreciate the outpouring of condolences from friends and acquaintances this past week.

And don’t forget to tell those close to you “I love you”. You never know when you won’t have the chance again.

What the heck?

State track meet weather. It can be good. It can be bad. And it seems like every year, somebody gets the brunt of Mother Nature. We spent last Friday and Saturday down at Burke Stadium watching our grandson and his Hartington CC teammates at this year’s version.

Friday was short sleeves and shorts along with the sunscreen. Saturday was look for another layer to put on to keep warm. And varying levels in between. Good times.