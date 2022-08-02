Business Beat -- Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock . . . Miller keeps them running

Clocks and watches have a definitive sound… tick-tock, tick-tock. But what happens when your clock or watch only goes tick and not tock; or maybe they don’t even get that far. That’s when you call Michael Miller at his About Time business located at 806 N. Florida to get them running again.

“It’s always been an interest of mine ever since I was a kid,” said Miller who grew up in Superior, Nebraska. “Dad was a clock collector so I’ve always been around them. There’s a huge shortage of clock and watch repair people right now as the industry is aging out and young people don’t seem to have an interest.”

Miller’s business is located in his home and he started in one bedroom and soon took over an adjacent bedroom. He does watch repair in one room and clock repair in the other. He said it’s nice to be able to go easily from one to another when he might need a break from a difficult project.

“There are so many people that have pieces that have sentimental value,” said Miller. “It’s nice to be able to get their grandparent’s clock running again and helping them relive some of their childhood memories. That’s one of the best parts of this job.”

“These old clocks were so well made,” he added. “It’s nice to be able to take something that’s been running for over 100 years and fix them to where they will probably run another 100 years.”

Miller gets calls from every direction with many coming from out of state. He recalled one time when a man from Des Moines, Iowa called. The man had grown up in Albion, Nebraska and had inherited a grandfather clock. Miller ended up picking up the clock in Albion, brought it to York, got it running and then ended up delivering the clock to Iowa.

So, what do you do for parts when you’re dealing with clocks and watches that might be 100 years-old? Miller said that he can make a lot of parts himself with a lathe that he has in his shop. He also said he has a guy in Texas who can cut any gear that he needs and when all else fails, there’s always eBay. “You can find a lot of stuff there,” said Miller.

He has also developed contacts over the years that might be a source for parts and he said, “Sometimes you just have to make the part,”

He says that his business is about 50-50 when it comes to repairing clocks and watches but that clocks were always his first love.

Miller had been working for a local jewelry store in York a couple of different times when he decided to open his own operation. “We had to put my folks in the home and at that time I had to deal with my Dad’s clock collection,” said Miller. “That’s when I made the decision that this is what I wanted to do full-time. It’s been the best decision.”

About Time also provides battery replacement for electronics watches and Miller said he gets a couple of calls each week for this service. Miller generally promotes on social media and can be reached by calling 402-710-3202. You can also contact him by email – abouttimeclockwatchrepair@gmail.com.

So, the next time your watch or clock goes “tick” but not “tock”, Miller will be there to help you out.

Leadership York deadline approaching

The Leadership York Steering Committee wants to remind that applications for the new class are open now. Employers, your team members can gain leadership skills and learn more about York while making connections that could benefit your organization by taking part in the 2022/23 Leadership York class.

The application is open and ready for one or more of your associates to apply. Leadership York is a nine-month course focusing on the vital aspects of the community. Class members will have the chance to build professional relationships that can be helpful in the future.

The application deadline is this Thursday, August 5. If you or someone within your business or organization is interested in being part of the class complete the application at: https://yorkchamber.org/leadership-york/.

Pet Peeves….

Got a good response from my request here last week when asking for pet peeves….

• Responding to thank you with “No problem” rather than “You are welcome”.

• The most common way of saying goodbye on the phone, in person or at a store is “Have a great day; Have a great rest of your day; Have a great weekend, Have a great rest of your weekend, etc.” (Not terrible but it is worn out.)

• Waiters and waitresses that respond to all orders at a table with “Perfect!” So, it’s perfect, perfect, perfect and perfect if there are four at a table.

• Drivers who do not use turn signals in town or on the interstate. (Recently a lady turned right as I waited for her thinking she would go through the intersection. No signal because she had a drinking cup in one hand and a cell phone to her ear in the other. I don’t know how she rotated the steering wheel. That is a peeve and not the only time I have seen that.

• People who have voice mail responses that have said “Messages cannot be left because the voice mail box is full,” and this has gone on for years.

• Those who don’t write thank you notes for wedding or graduation gifts.

• People that direct traffic from inside their cars instead of just following the traffic laws for who has the right of way.

• People that can’t just wave at you when you are walking your dog but feel the need to honk scaring both walker and dog half to death.

• People who use the wrong “their”, “your” and “to”, figure it out!

• People that walk on the street when there is a sidewalk right there.

• A group of people walking in a line very slowly in a mall.

• When someone sings along with a song when they have no idea what the words are.

• No matter what it is a commercial or a song, people that just keep whistling the same few notes until it drives you crazy.

• Insanely slow internet.

• Loud chewers.

• When someone puts the toilet paper on the roller backwards.

• People that get ridiculously mad when playing golf when they don’t practice and aren’t very good.

• People that take a personal phone call at a meeting without excusing themselves, completely bringing meeting to standstill.

• Those people who think county ditches are their personal trash dump sites.

What the heck?

Why is it that right after you take the vehicle down and fill it with gas, the next time you drive by the station, the gas price has dropped about 10 cents a gallon? I know in the grand scheme of things, it’s probably only a difference of a dollar or two but why does it feel like I just lost $100.