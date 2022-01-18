Business Beat -- Steever named vice president and COO

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank at their recent meeting:
Marj Steever was named Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York. As COO, Steever will supervise many of the Retail Banking Services that Cornerstone offers. She started with Cornerstone Bank in 2001 in the Depositor Services area and most recently served as the Vice-President/Retail Banking Officer since 2016.
She is a graduate of Callaway High School and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She is also a graduate of the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Class of 2012.
Brittney Poppe was promoted to Human Resources Officer in York. Poppe started with Cornerstone Bank in October, 2018 at its Henderson Branch. In 2019 she transferred to a position in Human Resources & Training being the position she is in at the present time.
Poppe is a native of the Sutton Area and she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Capella University. She and her husband, Jason, have three sons and reside near Sutton.
Julie Cast was promoted to Assistant Vice-President/Personal & Residential Loan Operations and Assistant S.A.F.E. Act Officer. Cast, who most recently served as, Assistant Vice-President/Personal & Residential Loan Operations Officer in York was given the additional title as Assistant S.A.F.E. Act Officer on December 16, 2021.
Cast started with Cornerstone in 2015 and has worked as a loan officer in the Personal and Residential Loan Department that entire time. She is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. She and her husband, James, have four children and reside in York.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
Tabitha to offer a variety of support groups in February
Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout York, Seward, Butler, Polk, Fillmore, Saline and surrounding counties.
Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers multiple support groups online:
Growing through Grief provides basic skills for coping with loss. It also gives participants an opportunity to learn from each other. Evening sessions start February 21and run for six consecutive Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group please contact a bereavement coordinator. Participation is free, register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402.486.8506.
Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.
Grief Support Group (Seward) is open to anyone in the community and surrounding area experiencing loss or needing support, held the second Tuesday of each month, Feb. 8, 5 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1014 N. 6th St. Please call to register at 402.362.7739.
Additionally, Tabitha is offering online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402.484.9983 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.
