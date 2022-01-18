Business Beat -- Steever named vice president and COO

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank at their recent meeting:

Marj Steever was named Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York. As COO, Steever will supervise many of the Retail Banking Services that Cornerstone offers. She started with Cornerstone Bank in 2001 in the Depositor Services area and most recently served as the Vice-President/Retail Banking Officer since 2016.

She is a graduate of Callaway High School and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She is also a graduate of the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Class of 2012.

Brittney Poppe was promoted to Human Resources Officer in York. Poppe started with Cornerstone Bank in October, 2018 at its Henderson Branch. In 2019 she transferred to a position in Human Resources & Training being the position she is in at the present time.