Business Beat -- Self Storage set to begin construction

You’ve been driving by the sign for several months now. The one on the corner of Nebraska Avenue and 14th Street. The one that was touting the future construction of the new Depot Self Storage facility to be built there. Well, things have started to happen.

Recently on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Jim and Sheri Beins who will own the facility, gathered with their son Jeff Beins and Dan Troester of Dan’s Construction who will build the facility, for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

Depot Self Storage gets its name for the nearby former railroad depot that sits just across the street from the location. This square block for years was the location of York Cold Storage under numerous business names. That building was demolished approximately two years ago.

Years ago, freezer space was rented out to residents of the York area that did not have freezer storage at home. So now, that location is now transitioning into non-climate-controlled storage for whatever you want to store.

Jim and Sheri Beins are not new to the York business community as many readers will know. They previously owned and operated Beins Rexall Drugs and Gift at the corner of 6th and Lincoln Avenue where the YCDC office is now located.

“We are excited about this new business venture,” said the couple. “This will help meet the increasing demand for storage space in the York area. What is being built this fall will be the first of three self-storage buildings that will be built on the square block.

Depot Self Storage will have the management assistance of Jeff and Patsy Beins who own AAA Self Storage but will operate as a separate business unit from AAA’s existing units.

Jim and Sheri Beins started out as silent partners in the initial investment of AAA Self Storage which operates under Jeff and Patsy. This allowed for the ability of Beins Self Storage to grow through the development of McCool Self Storage and the additional acquisition of Walnut Self Storage.

The first building will consist of 36 units ranging in size from 10’ x 10’ to 10’ x 50’ will 8-foot-high doors. Troester said the building will be a Behlen building which is manufactured in Columbus, Nebraska and will occupy the east side of the block.

The Beins are accepting early reservations of units prior to the final construction and can be called at 402-536-0434 or by email depotselfstorage@gmail.com. The web site for Depot Self Storage will be www.depotselfstorage.com.

Have you lost someone close?

GriefShare is a video series combined with support group discussion. This 14-week series will meet Monday evenings beginning Sept. 12 (through Dec. 12) and Surviving the Holidays (Nov. 7) from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Please RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 7 as the class space is limited to twelve participants. There is a $20 per person cost for the required participant workbook. This group is nondenominational and open to the public.

Call or Text Marla Holthusen at 308-224-4468, or Russ Foster at 402-710-8673 for more information and/or to RSVP.

You may also the contact New Heights Assemble at 402-362-6357 which is where the series will be held.

What the heck?

Painful, painful, painful. That was the feeling we had last Saturday evening when the Huskers laid an egg at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. We had the opportunity to be there at the end of what turned out to be a great week over in Ireland and will share more in next week’s column. I might want to revisit my predication for the year but will wait to see what happens in the next couple of weeks.