Business Beat -- Schlegelmilch is incoming AERA chairman

“We do a large amount of tractor engine work as well as stationary irrigation engines,” said Schlegelmilch. “Medium duty diesel is becoming one of our largest markets, as well as street and restoration which led us to install a SuperFlow Engine Dyno. If it’s got a piston in it, we won’t turn it away.”

Donrich is also involved in driveline work. “I started with driveline work right out of college,” said Schlegelmilch. “Here we repair automotive and heavy-duty truck shafts. We are also able to custom build for street rods and race cars.”

He first got involved with AERA as it was the source for all his engine rebuilding specifications. He first joined the board of directors and will serve as the incoming chairman.

“The AERA resources cover everything that comes into the shop and the wealth of information the staff provides is extremely helpful,” said Schlegelmilch. “I hope to get the younger generation interested in this line of work again and change the perception of a machine shop being a dark, dirty, greasy workplace.”

Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointments of the following officers in York, at their recent meeting: