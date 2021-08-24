Business Beat -- Schlegelmilch is incoming AERA chairman

Corey Schlegelmilch, owner of Donrich Machine and Driveline in McCool Junction will be the new incoming chairman of the AERA Engine Rebuilders Association based in Cary, Illinois. The Association today has over 3,000 members worldwide, with members mainly in the United States and Canada, but also in Latin America, Europe and even Africa.
Today, this association is a network of professional engine builders, rebuilders and installers with the expertise and connections to provide members with the right answers when needed. AERA has established a “Standards of Service” document for both gasoline and diesel engines.
These documents define the standards for a rebuilt/remanufactured engine and have clearly differentiated a professionally rebuilt/remanufactured engine from a repaired, partially rebuilt or secondhand exchange engine. In addition to active shop members, AERA welcomes suppliers/manufacturers, manufacturer reps and schools to our membership.
Schlegelmilch got into the business back in the early 1990’s after graduating from the Lincoln Technical Institute for automotive and diesel technology. He had gone to work for the NAPA store in York as a parts person but soon moved to the machine shop where he became a full-time machinist.
After ten years he had a chance to purchase his own machine shop. The business continued to grow and in 2018 he purchased property where a 7,200 square foot facility was built and is where his business is located today.
“We do a large amount of tractor engine work as well as stationary irrigation engines,” said Schlegelmilch. “Medium duty diesel is becoming one of our largest markets, as well as street and restoration which led us to install a SuperFlow Engine Dyno. If it’s got a piston in it, we won’t turn it away.”
Donrich is also involved in driveline work. “I started with driveline work right out of college,” said Schlegelmilch. “Here we repair automotive and heavy-duty truck shafts. We are also able to custom build for street rods and race cars.”
He first got involved with AERA as it was the source for all his engine rebuilding specifications. He first joined the board of directors and will serve as the incoming chairman.
“The AERA resources cover everything that comes into the shop and the wealth of information the staff provides is extremely helpful,” said Schlegelmilch. “I hope to get the younger generation interested in this line of work again and change the perception of a machine shop being a dark, dirty, greasy workplace.”
Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointments of the following officers in York, at their recent meeting:
Justin Easter was named a Correspondent Loan Officer. Easter started at Cornerstone Bank in March of 2021 in the Financial Services Training Program. He is a native of Nebraska City and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a major in Agricultural Economics. After graduating from college, he has been involved in selling insurance and real estate and in recent years was involved in the production of corn, wheat and cattle. He and his wife, Cassa, and their two children, a boy and a girl, reside in York.
Amanda Ziegenbein was named Personal and Residential Loan Officer. Ziegenbein came to Cornerstone Bank from Town and Country Bank where she served as Assistant Vice-President in Residential and Consumer Lending. She was a lender with Town and Country for nine years and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2012. Ziegenbein and her boyfriend, Justin Singleton, live in Staplehurst.
Josh Miller was named Personal and Residential Loan Officer. Miller comes to Cornerstone Bank after being employed for 17 years with Union Bank where he worked in their Consumer and Mortgage Loan Department. Miller grew up in rural Nebraska and attended college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He and his wife, Kathy, have two grown children and now reside in Milford.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
Make Yorkfest coronation lunch reservations now
The 43rd Yorkfest coronation will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the York Country Club. Once again this year it will be in the form of a Chicken Dijon dinner with all the trimmings for $15.
The Royalty Committee is hoping for a large crowd like last year as it celebrates its new and well-deserving Yorkfest King and Queen who will be introduced by Jason Hirschfeld, MC of the ceremony.
Reservations for the meal may be made by calling the York Chamber office on or before September 3. The Chamber’s phone number is (402) 362-5531.
What the heck?
In the past I’ve stuck my neck way out and made predictions on where the Husker football team would end up at the end of the year. Here lately, these predictions have been mostly wrong. So, this year the only prediction I’m going to make is that if they don’t win this opening game at Illinois on Saturday, the collective minds of most Husker fans are not going to be in a very good place.