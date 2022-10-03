Business Beat -- Rustic Dry Goods thriving in downtown York

Tyler Hinton had to make a decision. Should she decide to keep teaching at Cross County Schools or should she go full-time with the business that she and her husband Trent had purchased from Tim Alvis in 2019. They had operated the screen printing business out of their garage and in March of this year, the decision was made to go full-time.

They found a location in downtown York in April of this year and opened at 606 N. Lincoln Avenue. And business has been good, very good.

“I’ve always been super creative and artsy,” said Tyler, who runs the day-to-day operation along with the help of employee Jolene Alvarez. “Afterall, I’ve been an art teacher for ten years and have two art degrees.”

Rustic Dry Goods features screen printing, embroidery, sublimation and vinyl applications for apparel along with a line of promotional products. They do everything from original designs and have sold products to all corners of the country.

Tyler’s designs are copyrighted and much of the apparel stock in the store is blank which allows customers to pick out which design they would like to purchase on any particular item.. She also provides a service where she will create a personal design that you can use for a logo or for any other purpose that you would like.

Tyler is a native of Texas and attended Abilene Christian College where she earned her first art degree. Not new to York, she had actually lived in York for her freshman and sophomore year in high school when her dad was the baseball coach at York College.

After college she moved to Nantucket, Mass. where she interned at a museum. Along the way, she met and started dating Trent who lived in York.

“I decided to move to York to see what would happen in the relationship,” said Tyler. It evidently worked out well as the couple was married in June 2008.

She worked for awhile at what was then United Farmers Coop and then returned to York College where she earned a teaching certificate in art. Which brought her to where she is today after she decided to leave teaching.

“With the downtown move, business has shot through the roof,” said Tyler. “Some of our major clientele are the local and area schools and we also run an online store for York University. We do most of our promotion on social media and we’ve had orders from just about every state.”

Hours for Rustic Dry Goods are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to Noon. The phone number to reach the business is 402-764-1512.

Tyler and Trent (who works at York University) are the parents of two boys. Callen is 11 years-old and a sixth grader here in town and Clay who is eight and in the third grade.

Tabitha to offer

variety of support

groups in OctoberTabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout York, Seward, Butler, Polk, Filmore, Saline and surrounding counties.

Grief groups can be helpful for many people processing their grief, as they give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. One of Tabitha’s support groups is fully online:

Unique Dynamics of Grief is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet 7-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

Grief Support Group (Seward) is open to anyone in the area who is experiencing loss or is in need of support. It will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 1014 N. 6 St, Seward, NE. Please call 402.362.7739 to register for this grief group.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, please contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402.362.7739, or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

Donuts are hereThe long-awaited opening for the Daylight Donuts at the Way Station is today.

Daylight Donuts is located ½ block west of Lincoln Avenue on 6th Street right next to the alley. It was the former location of the Time Warner/Spectrum office.

Hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Sunday hours will be 6 to 9 a.m..

Watch this column for more information in the weeks to come.

What the heck?Here are five sentences/questions I’ve heard a lot in the last couple of weeks.

“So, who do you think is going to be the next Nebraska football coach?”

“How many games do you think the Huskers will win this year?”

“When is the donut shop going to open?”

“Are you going to Sip and Stroll?

“Did you see Adrian Martinez beat Oklahoma the other night?”

Do you think that Nebraskans are maybe too obsessed with food and football? Based on the five quotes above, I would say the answer is yes.