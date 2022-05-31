Business Beat -- Perry starts as YCDC's new development coordinator

Emily Perry started this past week as YCDC's new Development Coordinator. Perry grew up in York, and is excited to step into the role of Development Coordinator for YCDC. Having personally experienced all that York has to offer such as a top-notch education system, many successful family programs, and endless opportunity for personal and professional growth, she has developed a passion for seeing York County thrive.

Perry has a degree from Doane University in human relations, as well as experience with leadership, marketing, and program development/expansion. Her involvement in York ranges from being a board member for York Young Professionals, a co-coach for York Dolphins Swim Team, and a volunteer with local organizations.

She is married to Trey Perry and has two daughters, Blakelynn and Charlotte. She is looking forward to having the opportunity to help York County continue to grow, keeping it an amazing place to raise her family.

You may reach Emily at 402.362.3333 or eperry@yorkdevco.com.

Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointments of the following officers at their recent meetings:

Ty Heft was named a Loan Officer of Cornerstone Bank in York. Heft was an intern at Cornerstone during the summer of 2021 and started full-time at the Bank in 2021. He is a native of Alma and received a Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in Agribusiness-Banking/Finance. Heft resides in York.

Oscar Spader was named Credit Review Officer for Cornerstone Bank in York. Spader started with Cornerstone in March of 2021 in the Credit Review Department and has spent his entire career in Credit Review. Spader is a 2008 graduate of York High School and a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a major in Finance and Accounting and a minor in Spanish.

Prior to joining Cornerstone, Spader spent his career in the accounting profession. He resides in York.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.

New agent joins Heritage Realtors

Heritage Realtors is excited to introduce its newest agent, Jennifer Ann Otte. She joins Bev, Suzie and Tracy in their office at 316 South Lincoln Avenue. Jennifer may be a familiar face to many of you as she’s lived and worked in the York area for 10 years. She hit the ground running by attending the Nebraska Realtors Association annual convention and is actively helping buyers and sellers meet their real estate needs.

All of the Heritage agents are members of the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service, the Blue River Area Board of Realtors, the Nebraska Realtors Association and the National Association of Realtors. Heritage Realtors has been a part of the York community for 40 years.

Whether you’re looking to buy or sell, or simply start the conversation, call any of the Heritage agents at 402-362-4427. Heritage Realtors will also be debuting a new website in the near future.

What the heck?

Fifty years can melt away faster than an ice cube on hot pavement in the middle of July. I had the honor of attending Gresham High School’s alumni banquet this past Saturday evening where Linda’s class was one of the honored classes. Yep... the class of 1972.

I got to sit on the sidelines and listen to some of the conversations and the memories do pour out. Although, they did have a little trouble with some of the trivia questions the committee had come up with for that particular class. They didn’t have any trouble remembering some of the shenanigans that were pulled during their high school days.

I remember going to the 40th reunion ten years ago and one big difference was that the departure from the Big Horn in downtown Gresham came much earlier this time than before. Oh, the joys of getting older.