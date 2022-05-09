Business Beat -- Perennial Operations manager Randy Martin to retire

Randy Martin’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty-four years of dedicated service to the electric industry.

Martin began his career in public power at Dawson Public Power District in 1978 as a line technician. He worked there for 12 years as a line technician on both the maintenance crew and the construction crew, his final six years at Dawson were spent as an apparatus technician.

In 1996 Martin was hired at Perennial as the Operations Coordinator. In 2005, Martin was promoted to Assistant Manager of Operations. Lastly, in 2013, he was promoted to his present position of Manager of Operations.

“My past 26 years at Perennial PPD have been very rewarding,” said Martin. “I have enjoyed working with Perennial employees, customers, and vendors who supply materials and services to the District. Maintaining a reliable electric system, safe work environment, and restoring power have always been my primary focus. In retirement I hope to spend time with our grandchildren and partake in some vacations that don’t involve time restraints.”

Perennial is holding an open house for Martin on June 14, 2022, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and wishes him a happy and healthy retirement. It’s a “Thank You” for the many years of dedication to the District and the communities served by Perennial Public Power District.

Perennial Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves York and Fillmore Counties in south central Nebraska.

Cornerstone announces promotions

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotions of the following officers of the bank, at their recent meeting:

Lynn Vodvarka was named Senior Vice President and Manager of Human Resources and Training. Vodvarka started at Cornerstone in 1988 and has worked in several departments of the bank since that time. She has been the manager of the Human Resources Department since 2015. She is a graduate of Clarkson High School, the Advanced Schools of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking for Human Resources Management. Lynn and her husband, Don, have two grown children and reside in York.

Tami Paysen was named Senior Vice President and Auditor. Paysen started at Cornerstone in 1981 as a high school student and transferred to the Internal Audit Department in 1990 as Assistant to the Auditor. She is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter. Tami is a graduate of York High School and a lifelong York County resident.

Robert (Bob) Eller was named Vice President and Farm Manager at Cornerstone Bank in York. Eller was raised on a farm north of Shelby. After graduating from Shelby High School, he attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, majoring in Agricultural Economics.

Eller began his career with Cornerstone Bank in 2008 and joined the Farm Management Department in 2009. Bob and his wife, Jill, have four grown children and live in Stromsburg.

Jeramy Fowler was named Vice President of Network Administration in the Cornerstone Bank’s Technology Department in York. Fowler is a graduate of Holdrege High School and attended Fort Hays State University. He started in the IT Department in 2013. Jeramy and his wife, Carmen, have four children and live in York.

Denise Gruber was named Vice President of Customer Service at Cornerstone Bank in York. Gruber started at the bank in 1977 and has spent her entire career in the Bookkeeping/Account area of the bank. She is a native of McCool Junction. Denise and her husband, Wayne, have two grown sons and live on a farm near Waco.

Pepper Papineau was named Vice President and Assistant Manager of the Trust Department for Cornerstone Bank in York. Papineau started with Cornerstone in 2012 and has been in the Trust area since 2014. He is also a member of the York Chamber Ambassadors and the York Public School Board. He graduated from Grand Island High School and is a graduate of Doane College with a degree in Business. Pepper and his wife, Liz, live in York.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.

Foot and Ankle Surgeons at York Specialty Clinic

At Platte River Foot and Ankle Surgeons, finding comprehensive state-of-the art solutions to foot and ankle pain is always step one in the treatment process. Dr. Stephen Wilkinson and Dr. David Waters will begin seeing patients at the York General Specialty Clinic starting in May 2022.

Dr. Stephen Wilkinson will travel to the York Specialty Clinic from Gretna. Dr. Wilkinson graduated from Western Maryland College with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and then graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, first in his class, in 1990.

Wilkinson completed his surgical residency training at Madigan Army Medical Center at Fort Lewis, Wash. He is board certified by The American Board of Podiatric Surgery and a Fellow of the American Society of Podiatric Surgeons. He specializes in clinical and surgical podiatry, diabetic foot care, as well as biomechanics and sports-related optimization and training.

Dr. David Waters started Platte River Foot and Ankle Surgeons in Hastings. Dr. Waters received his undergraduate degree in Microbiology from Weber State University in Utah. He received a doctorate in podiatric medicine from Kent State University in Ohio. He then went to St. John Hospital and Medical Center, in Detroit, Mich., for three years of residency, serving as the chief podiatric surgical resident.

While there he received advanced training in both non-surgical and surgical management of foot and ankle disorders and deformities including total ankle replacement. He also received training in diabetic foot care, wound care and limb salvage procedures.

“Each patient is different,” stated Wilkinson. “We don’t treat conditions here, we treat patients, and every patient has a story and different goals. We want our patients to understand all the options that are available and then pick the one that matches their needs. We deliver individualized solutions for patients of all ages and walks of life.”

Dr. Waters concluded, “The bottom line is if you have foot and ankle pain, it is not normal. We want patients to realize that. Additionally, we want them to know there are solutions. Our team will work endlessly to prove relief for you.”

To make an appointment, call 402-751-0600 and choose Option 4. Ask to be scheduled at the York General Specialty Clinic. A referral from your family practitioner is not necessary.

What the heck?

Have you ever had a sinking feeling when the phone rings at 2 a.m. in the morning? It’s never good right? Friday night that happened to us. Brought me straight up and out of bed.

Stumbled out into the kitchen and found my phone. It was a Lincoln number that showed up on the caller ID and my first thought… we’ve got two grandkids down in Lincoln going to college… what’s happening.

So, I answered and heard…. “Hey, this is Bill from Door Dash… I left the chicken you ordered right outside your door.” WHAT?

“Hey dude…I live in York. I think you’ve got the wrong number.”

“Oops… sorry man.”

At least my heart rate went back to normal pretty quick. Who in the heck orders chicken at 2 in the morning? Wait a minute. If I think really hard, I can kind of remember what it was like to be a college student. Though back then we only had the 24-hour IGA store in Kearney if we got the munchies at that time of night.