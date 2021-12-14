Business Beat -- Perennial Manager Jamey Pankoke retires after 40 years

Jamey Pankoke’s electric utility career is coming to a close with his upcoming retirement after forty years of dedicated service to Perennial Public Power District.
During his four-decade career at Perennial, Pankoke has been an integral part of the staff. He started his employment in September of 1981 as the warehouseman. He held that position until November of 1984 when he became Perennial’s first Purchasing Agent. As Purchasing Agent, he was involved in with the procurement of operating materials, supplies, vehicles, tools, and equipment, as well as inventory control and management of regulated materials.
Pankoke changed positions again in March of 1986 to yet another important role within the company when he was named Finance Manager for the District. As Finance Manager, he was responsible for managing all general accounting and investment activities, the preparation of annual budgets and financial forecasts, securing loan funds for capital projects, and development of financial reports.
Pankoke changed jobs again in January of 1991 when he was promoted to Assistant General Manager. This position, along with all his other experiences as he advanced throughout the years, helped prepare him for the role of General Manager, which he has held at the District since April of 1995.
As General Manager, Pankoke has been an important link between the District’s consumers, the Board of Directors, and District employees. He has also been an active member of the electric industry, serving on a variety of boards and committees at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative, and Nebraska Public Power District.
Pankoke also enjoyed donating his time and efforts to local communities. He has served on several boards and committees, including the Fairmont Village Board, Fairview Manor Board, Fairmont Housing Authority, York County Development Corporation Board, Fillmore County Development Corporation Board. He is also a past member of the York Rotary Club, and the York Sunrise Sertoma Club.
Pankoke stated “After I reitre, what I’m really going to miss is the people. I’m going to miss the many customers that I’ve come to know and talk to over the years. I can’t tell you how gratifying it is to know how much customers appreciate the work we do, such as when we get their power restored after a storm. I’m going to miss my colleagues from other power districts, who have been a source of information and become good friends. I’m going to miss the board of directors, and I can never thank them enough for the support they have given me and the other employees. Most of all, I’m going to miss our employees. They aren’t just like family. They are my family!”
During his tenure, the District experienced a rapid growth in technology and operational capabilities. With the support of the Board of Directors, Pankoke and the other employees placed a significant focus on electric transmission and distribution system improvements, including the rebuilding of electric lines and construction of substations.
The District also deployed technologies such as automated metering devices and distribution automation to improve service reliability to customers. While the District experienced notable system growth during Jamey’s time as general manager, it has remained in strong financial shape.
Perennial is holding an open house for Pankoke on January 3, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
Perennial Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves York and Fillmore Counties in south central Nebraska.
Huskers rock
How many of you stayed up late the other night to watch the Husker volleyball team take down the hated Longhorns of Texas? If there’s one program that has kept the spirits of Husker fans up the last 20 years while the football team has taken a nosedive, it’s been John Cook’s volleyball team.
I will say that Amy Williams women’s basketball team has the look that they might be a team to reckon with also this year. We went down a couple of Sundays ago to watch them and they play well together and also seem to have that bond that will allow them to reach some lofty heights.
I’m also interested to see where Will Bolt’s baseball team heads this year. If we could only get some men’s basketball and football karma going, it would be perfect. That being said, Huskers are Huskers and if you’re a true Husker, you’ll hang in there until we get it right. I just hope I’m still alive when that happens.
What the heck?
There have been a lot of retirement stories in this column recently and there’s more to come. Including someone you might know very well. Stay tuned.