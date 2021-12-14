Business Beat -- Perennial Manager Jamey Pankoke retires after 40 years

As General Manager, Pankoke has been an important link between the District’s consumers, the Board of Directors, and District employees. He has also been an active member of the electric industry, serving on a variety of boards and committees at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative, and Nebraska Public Power District.

Pankoke stated “After I reitre, what I’m really going to miss is the people. I’m going to miss the many customers that I’ve come to know and talk to over the years. I can’t tell you how gratifying it is to know how much customers appreciate the work we do, such as when we get their power restored after a storm. I’m going to miss my colleagues from other power districts, who have been a source of information and become good friends. I’m going to miss the board of directors, and I can never thank them enough for the support they have given me and the other employees. Most of all, I’m going to miss our employees. They aren’t just like family. They are my family!”