Business Beat -- Perennial employees complete management internship programs

The York General Auxiliary extends its thanks to the Auxiliary members, York General staff, and community members for their generous support in the past and ask that you please consider making a donation to the Star of Lights campaign this year.

For information, contact Star of Lights Chairperson Nancy Davidson at 402-215-7721. The Auxiliary thanks you in advance for your support.

Hurley elected

The National Rural Economic Developers Association (NREDA) has unanimously elected Lisa Hurley to the role of Secretary-Treasurer of the Board of Directors. Hurley will assume her role on January 1st, 2022.

Hurley, a Certified Economic Developer and Economic Developer Master Practitioner is the Executive Director of York County Development Corporation in Nebraska. Hurley focuses her efforts on coordinating Business (Retention, Expansion, Recruitment, and Development), marketing efforts, and overseeing other YCDC efforts including housing and workforce efforts.

“NREDA has been very important to me during my career as I have been a member since 2016,” said Hurley. “I joined the NREDA Board in 2020 and serve as the co-chair of the Publications and Marketing committee. I look forward to serving in a leadership role and staying involved in the organization.”