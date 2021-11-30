Business Beat -- Perennial employees complete management internship programs

Perennial Public Power employees Brandon Lehman, Manager of Engineering, Steve Gerken, Operations Coordinator, and Lisa Jacobsen, Manager of Customer Services recently completed intensive programs in electric utility management with the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
The Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Programs are training workshops offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin.
The programs guide participants through all facets of the electric utility industry, including the many changes occurring around the nation. Participants leave with a better understanding of what consumers want and how to ensure they get it.
Lehman, Gerken, and Jacobsen have completed one of the most exclusive educational programs in the nation for public power and electric cooperative management.
Perennial Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves York and Fillmore Counties in south central Nebraska.
Holiday rewards program up and running
York Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Rewards program began this past Saturday, November 20 and runs through Tuesday, December 14. Customers conducting business with Chamber Members and paying for it, on and between these dates are eligible to participate.
Simply bring your receipts to the Chamber Office for validation. You will be given one registration slip for every $10.00 you spend at Chamber Businesses. (Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives).
Saturday, November 27 was Small Business Saturday and customers will be rewarded 4 times the value of their receipts for purchases made on that day.
Saturday purchases will be rewarded with 2 times the value on December 4 and December 11.
Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber Staff is live on the air at KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM on Wednesday, December 15 from 7-8 a.m. When you hear your name called, you will call the station at 402-362-5954 to select your prize envelope. All registrations must be legible.
Star of Lights campaign has started
The York General Auxiliary Star of Lights campaign will run now through December 31, 2021. Be sure to look for the beautifully lit stars marking this event at all York General facilities.
The Auxiliary campaign was originally formed to assist the Obstetrics Department at York General Hospital. This year, the funds will go towards Christmas gifts for the York General Hearthstone residents and Cancer Survivor Christmas ornaments.
The York General Auxiliary extends its thanks to the Auxiliary members, York General staff, and community members for their generous support in the past and ask that you please consider making a donation to the Star of Lights campaign this year.
For information, contact Star of Lights Chairperson Nancy Davidson at 402-215-7721. The Auxiliary thanks you in advance for your support.
Hurley elected
The National Rural Economic Developers Association (NREDA) has unanimously elected Lisa Hurley to the role of Secretary-Treasurer of the Board of Directors. Hurley will assume her role on January 1st, 2022.
Hurley, a Certified Economic Developer and Economic Developer Master Practitioner is the Executive Director of York County Development Corporation in Nebraska. Hurley focuses her efforts on coordinating Business (Retention, Expansion, Recruitment, and Development), marketing efforts, and overseeing other YCDC efforts including housing and workforce efforts.
“NREDA has been very important to me during my career as I have been a member since 2016,” said Hurley. “I joined the NREDA Board in 2020 and serve as the co-chair of the Publications and Marketing committee. I look forward to serving in a leadership role and staying involved in the organization.”
"All NREDA activities are designed to help members succeed in meeting the diverse economic development objectives and challenges faced by rural developers and the communities they serve," said NREDA President Garry Clark. "The Association supports its members and economic development allies with networking and educational publications, a comprehensive annual conference, and advanced economic development education workshops and webinars.” Clark continues, “We are very pleased to have Lisa join the Executive Committee as Secretary-Treasurer and continue through the chairs of leadership to serve the members and advance NREDA’s mission.”
“Congratulations to Lisa Hurley for being elected to this well-deserved position on the NREDA Board of Directors. This is another great example of Lisa’s commitment to and passion for Economic Development. Lisa is so well respected among her colleagues and we are lucky to have her as our Executive Director of the YCDC.” Jim Ulrich, Board President YCDC
NREDA is an organization of economic development professionals focused upon the issues and opportunities of rural America.
Nebraska Medical Mart moves
Nebraska Medical Mart has made a move from its former location on the north side of the square in York to 315 S. Lincoln Avenue. This is the former location of a pawn shop and originally back in the day was a Hardee’s Restaurant.
The folks at Nebraska Medical Mart are hosting a VIBE@5 event this Thursday, December 2 to show off their new digs. The public is invited to attend.
The Chamber Ambassadors will kick off the fun with an official ribbon cutting for the new location and then the fun will begin. We’ll see you there.
