Business Beat -- Perennial announces Matthew Moffitt as general manager

“I want to thank our customers across the state for their incredible support over the years,” said Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc. “I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.”

Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time,” said Mark Miller, President and CEO of Eakes. “We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.”

Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.

