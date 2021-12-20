Business Beat -- Perennial announces Matthew Moffitt as general manager

Perennial announces Matthew Moffitt as general manager
Perennial Public Power District, a York based not-for-profit electric utility, has named Matthew Moffitt as the new general manager. Moffitt was selected by Perennial’s Board of Directors in October to replace the current general manager, Jamey Pankoke. Most recently, Moffitt served as the Vice President of Operations at Kenergy Corporation in Owensboro, Kentucky. Moffitt is slated to start at Perennial on December 20, 2021.
Moffitt is a senior executive with more than twenty years’ experience in the electric utility industry. His diverse background ranges from Journeyman Lineman to Manager of Operations to Manager of Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from Missouri Western State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from William Woods University.
He is a graduate of the National Rural Electric Association’s Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Program at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and is a United States Department of Labor certified Journeyman Lineman.
A native of Missouri, Moffitt is excited to bring his wife Gentry, as well as his two children, Charlie, 9, and Cori, 7, closer to family by moving to McCool Junction.
According to Moffitt, “I am extremely honored to work with Perennial’s employees, board of directors, and customers to continue moving forward providing safe and reliable energy for generations. My family and I are eager to become part of this welcoming community.”
Additionally, Moffitt enjoys numerous outdoor activities that include hunting, fishing and golfing.
Perennial will host a retirement open house for Pankoke on January 3, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and customers can come meet Moffitt at the open house.
Perennial Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves York and Fillmore Counties in south central Nebraska.
Cornerstone Bank announces promotion
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank at their recent meeting:
Aaron Purvis was named Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York. He was also elected to the Board of Directors of the bank. He will work closely with all lending departments of the bank and will continue to serve on the Senior Loan Committee, now serving as the committee’s chairman.
Purvis is a native of McCook, Nebraska and started his career at Cornerstone in 2007. He has worked as a loan officer, a manager for the Central City branch, and most recently as Central Region President for Cornerstone Bank. Purvis is a graduate of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
He and his wife, Jill, have three children and reside on an acreage south of Central City.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
Otoupal Insurance recognized for 25 years
Otoupal Insurance of York was recently recognized for 25 years association with Auto Owners Insurance based in Michigan. Auto Owners is the largest carrier for home, auto, life and commercial insurance policies that the Otoupal firm provides its clients.
“Auto Owners is an excellent company to work with,” said Alan Otoupal. “They are a regional carrier for independent agents such as we are and one that we use the most.”
Otoupal Insurance was founded by Alan’s father, Gary Otoupal, and was later joined by Gary’s brother Merritt. Alan Otoupal has been with the York agency for 20 years and June Klute has been associated with the agency for 25 years.
Otoupal Insurance is located at 203 East 4th Street and can be reached by calling 402-362-3380.
Eakes Office Solutions acquires OfficeNet company
Eakes Office Solutions is excited to announce OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island, Nebraska will be joining the Eakes team. OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for over 67 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture, and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.
“I want to thank our customers across the state for their incredible support over the years,” said Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc. “I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.”
Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.
“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time,” said Mark Miller, President and CEO of Eakes. “We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.”
Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.
