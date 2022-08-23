Business Beat -- Owens joins local real estate firm

You’ve heard this story before. Young person comes to what is now York University, graduates, moves away and then decides to come back to York to raise their family. In 2020 that is what Elise Owens and her husband Jake decided to do and Elise has recently joined the Coldwell Bankers NHS Real Estate office here in York.

Owens is a Cozad farm girl who graduated from Cozad High School in 2004 and then came to York to attend college and be a part of the golf team. She graduated in 2009 with a theatre communications major. York College is also where she met Jake.

The couple moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for a couple of years which is where Owens started her real estate career. They then moved to Omaha in 2012 where Jake worked for Boys Town and Elise continued in real estate.

Jake returned to York to help with a SoulQuest event and after returning home, the couple began discussions about moving back to York to raise their family. The right opportunity came along for Jake to serve as director of the York County Health Coalition and the move back to York was made in 2020.

“I continued to work with my Omaha brokerage for a year or two but I decided I wanted to align with a local firm here in York,” said Elise. “This office (Coldwell) had great reviews and I liked the way they promoted,”

She has several real estate designations, one being a Green Designation which allows her to counsel new homebuyers on how to save and use renewable resources with their new home purchase. She also has a ALU designation which is a land and ag designation.

There are two younger members of the Owens family, Atticus who is in second grade and Matilda, who will be starting Kindergarten this school year. The family members are big readers and are big fans of the Kilgore Memorial Library along with other family activities. Elise still likes to hit the golf links and plans to get her kids interested in that activity also.

“Moving back to York was the best decision we’ve made,” said Elise. “We love the community and the bonds we have here. Everyone helps everyone and a lot of our friends and mentors and staff from our college years are still here.”

You can contact Elise at the Coldwell Bankers NHS Real Estate office at 128 E. 5th Street, Suite B, York, Nebraska or call the office at 402-363- 1123.

Pehrson pens a coaching memoir

Over a coaching career that spanned 33 years from 1970 through 2003, Tim Pehrson spent countless hours on a field or court leading young men and women through football, basketball, volleyball, track and golf seasons. He recently took all those memories and experiences and put them together in a small hardback book entitled “A Coach and Teacher’s Life (A Life of Learning)”.

“My goal in writing the story in the book is based on my life and all the people (students, parents and teachers) that helped me become the best I could be,” said Pehrson. “I want others that are involved in the teaching of our children (old or young) to benefit from my experiences and the experiences of the people that I learned from.”

His coaching career started in the Wakefield for three years, moving to Nemaha Valley for another three years followed by eight years at Mead High School just west of Omaha. He moved to York in 1984 and coached basketball and golf here until 2003.

The book tells some stories from each coaching stop and the things he learned along the way. One of those things he learned early on was that you can’t coach every kid exactly the same. You have to try to understand them and that everyone is different. He said some kids need that pat on the back and assurance while others might need that proverbial kick in the pants to motivate them.

He also wanted to help prepare those kids for not only the competition field or court but also prepare them for life. He says that a good coach can win championships, but a great coach prepares his athletes for life. Same for a good teacher.

Pehrson said that some of his most satisfying moments came years later when someone he coached along the way would tell him about the impact that he had on their life when he was their coach.

The 50-page book is a quick read and was published here in York by North Printing & Office Supply. The book retails for $15 ($20 if mailed out) and is available on the American Book Exchange or by contacting Pehrson.

What the heck?

It’s coming this Saturday. The first Husker football game and what I think is a make-or-break year for Scott Frost. I want in the worst way for Frost to get this thing turned around and done. Hopefully this is the year we see that.

Every year I’ve used this column to make some kind of prediction on the season. Sometimes I’ve been halfway close. Other years, I drank too much of the preseason Kool-Aid and was way off.

This year I’m going to occupy the middle. I’m saying 7-5. Bowl game and it all starts with a 35-21 victory this Saturday over Northwestern in Dublin.