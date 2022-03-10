Business Beat -- North businesses now under one umbrella

“We really didn’t reinvent the wheel here,” said Tony North. “People have been calling us that for years now anyway.” He’s talking about the recent changes that have happened at the corner of 5th Street and Nebraska Avenue in York.

What used to be two separate businesses in York Printing Co. and North Office Supply is now under one umbrella, that being North Printing & Office Supply. It’s a move that has been in the works for a couple of years now and the process was started by the late Cy North before his passing in 2021.

“We are the same business,” said North. “Customers will find the same products, the same excellent customer service and the same people.” Well, almost the same people. Tony’s wife Allison is joining the family business after the departure of Kevin Baldridge who has moved to Omaha to be closer to family.

“Allison will be handling T-shirt customers on the printing side along with taking on some financial duties and other general customer service,” said North. Allison is presently dividing her time between the North operation and Ginny’s Hallmark where she has been the store manager the last several years. She will continue to help out at Ginny’s part-time until a new manager is named there.

The move will also allow Katie North to continue to gradually step away from the business. “We’ll see less and less of Katie as time goes on,” said Tony North.

The North building also has undergone some renovation in the past year as the front of the building was redone and the new name went up on the front. “Wallingford Sign Co. handled that,” said North. “The only thing that they had to order new was the ampersand symbol. The rest was just rearranging the letters that were up there before.” He said that the east side of the building is up for painting as soon as the contractors can get to it.

North said that the rebranding has also allowed the business to function more efficiently. “Being under one business name has made internal things go a lot smoother,” he said.

The North Company will celebrate its 53rd year as part of the York business community in May of this year.

Cornerstone Bank announces committee appointment

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the committee appointment of the following officer, at their recent meeting:

Mandy Hengelfelt, who is Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, was named to the Executive Committee of Cornerstone Bank. Hengelfelt started at Cornerstone in 2002 and began working in the Marketing Department in September of that year.

She is a graduate of Fremont Senior High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from Midland Lutheran College. She is a 2014 graduate of the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership program. Hengelfelt and her husband, Seth, have two children and live on their farm south of Stromsburg.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.

Flavors of York

The 10th Annual Flavors of York event has been scheduled and now is the time to get tickets for this popular event. It will be held Thursday, April 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center.

It’s a night of food and socializing complete with a cash bar and drawings. Many of York County’s favorite restaurants and caterers will be on hand with delicious offerings.

The event is presented by this year’s Leadership York class and tickets are available from the York Chamber office, online at York.chamber.org or from any Leadership York class members.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Proceeds from the event will benefit York area non-profit organizations.

Small Business Week/Economic Development Week

Other events on the horizon for the York area include Small Business Week which starts May 1 and Economic Development Week which kicks off a week later on May 8.

Some of the events for the week are still in flux but Chamber exec Madonna Mogul said the Small Business Week is a way for people to get involved with the many small businesses in the area. The Tuesday of that week, business leaders and managers are encouraged to purchase lunches at Chamber members for their employees.

Megan O’Hare will be at her studio on May 3 and May 10 to take headshots for employees that may need them.

Also, Mogul said that EntrepreTours are being arranged to tour area businesses to hear about their message and what they contribute to the local business community.

On Thursday, May 5 and Personal Development Workshop is scheduled to be held at the York Country Club.

For Economic Development Week, May 10 is designated as Takeout Tuesday where business leaders and managers are again encouraged to purchase lunches at Chamber members for their employees.

A Business Lunch and Learn is scheduled for that same day at the Holthus Convention Center and additional EntrepreTours are being scheduled to tour area businesses.

What the heck?

How about that Husker mens basketball team? Looks like all you have to do is threaten the coach’s job and all of a sudden, they start playing like they should have all year long. Hope it continues at the B10 tournament this week. It’s time to shock the world!!