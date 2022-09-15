Business Beat -- New vet joins staff at York Animal Clinic

Wanting a small-town atmosphere and wanting to be closer to home has led Dr. Tanner Kremke, DVM to join the staff at the York Animal Clinic, located at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He started with the York clinic on July 28.

He moves to York from a clinic in Pine Bluffs, Wyo. where he had been on staff for the past three years.

Kremke is a native of Hooper where he says his claim to fame was that Jordan Larson, UNL volleyball legend, was his reading partner when he was in 5th grade and she was in high school. He went on to graduate from Loganview High School in 2011.

He attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, graduating with a degree in animal science. He then started veterinary school also at UNL in conjunction with the 2+2 Iowa State veterinary program where he spent the first two years of vet school in Lincoln while finishing the final two years in Ames, Iowa at ISU. He graduated in 2019 which is when he hired on with the clinic in Wyoming.

His experience was in a mixed animal practice where he did a little of everything although being in Wyoming he got a lot of experience with cattle and horses. “It will be a lot of the same here in York,” said Dr. Kremke.

“We just wanted to get a little closer to home,” he added. “My wife Kaleigh (who is also from Hooper) and I are small town people and York is in a great position for the things we want to do. She has followed along with me on every stop that I’ve made but we’ve settled in here, bought a house and are looking forward to getting involved in the community and meeting new people.”

The couple has no children but love spending time with their two dogs and a cat. Kremke likes to hunt and fish and the couple enjoys spending time at his family’s cabin located on Johnson Lake near Lexington. They also enjoy following Husker sports.

“I’ll be happy to see all animals, big and small,” said Dr. Kemke. “I’m looking forward to meeting our customers and the people I’ve met so far have been great. I’m excited as it feels like a really good fit for me.”

“Tanner comes to us with some really good experience,” said Dr. Ryan Koch, DVM of York Animal Clinic. “He has fit in with the rest of the staff very nicely and has hit the ground running. He’s been a good addition.”

Mortensen completes schooling

Kim Mortensen, Business Development Specialist at Cornerstone Bank in York, recently completed the 2022 Relationship & Business Development School. This school was held June 28 - 30, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan. The Relationship & Business Development School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.

Through three days of intensive classroom sessions and group work, students studied effective strategies for managing their organizations relationship building and business development efforts. Completion of this course assists students in developing skills which allow them to better serve their banking community by building a relationship culture that leads to outstanding customer experiences.

Mortensen started with Cornerstone in the Business Development Department in September 2021. She and her husband, Shawn, reside in Aurora.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.

Sip and Stroll coming up

The York Chamber’s Sip and Stroll event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. Enjoy the feeling of fall in downtown York. The chamber and area businesses are ready to showcase their products and services.

New this year, there will be outdoor musical entertainment throughout downtown. Stroll door to door with one or more companions beginning at 5 p.m. Parents night out will be run by York Parks and Rec to allow parents to relax and enjoy the evening.

Sip and Stroll is a twenty-one and over event (There are absolutely no children allowed to accompany adults) Tickets and more details available at www.yorkchamber.org.

What the heck?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t know how I ever had time to go to work before I retired. In the last three weeks, we spent 10 days in Ireland, went to Ohio for five days to celebrate Colton’s 6th birthday and took off on a two-day golf trip with the boys.

One of these days I’m going to spend the day at home taking a nap. All the financial people will tell you that those first couple of years after retirement are the GoGo years. I firmly believe them.